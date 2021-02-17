City of Jackson Continues to Monitor Weather Impacts

(JACKSON, MS) – The City of Jackson is issuing the following updates this afternoon related to cold weather impacting the area:

CITY HALL & CITY OFFICES WILL HAVE A 10:00AM DELAYED START THURSDAY

City Hall and all other City offices will have a delayed start of 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, February 18, 2021.

JTRAN TO REMAIN CLOSED THURSDAY

Due to weather-related road conditions, JTRAN will be closed on Thursday, February 18, 2021.

WASTE MANAGEMENT CONTINUES SUSPENSION OF SERVICE THURSDAY

Due to winter weather conditions and road closures, Waste Management will continue suspension of all garbage and trash collection services for Central Mississippi area customers on February 18, 2021. Waste Management will resume those collection services when road conditions are deemed safe to travel.

ROAD CAUTION

Again, we ask that residents please continue to exercise extreme caution when going outside and avoid unnecessary travel as we anticipate additional weather tonight.

LOW/NO WATER PRESSURE IMPACTIONG RESIDENTS THROUGHT JACKSON & CITYWIDE PRECAUTIONARY BOIL WATER NOTICE STILL IN EFFECT

Residents should anticipate a high probability of water outages over the next couple of days as weather conditions continue. We do not have a definitive timeline on when it will be restored, but crews are continuing to work to get water pressure restored across the system.If we have additional bad weather tonight, it will impact the recovery time.

The volume of phone calls coming in to report issues is overwhelming the system. We ask for residents’ patience as we work to stabilize pressure and to reserve calls for visible water leaks or urgent needs for assistance.

o 601-960-1777 o 601-960-1781 o601-960-1778 o 601-960-0379 o 601-960-1779

The City of Jackson Water/Sewer Utilities Division is still under a CITY-WIDE precautionary boil water advisory until further notice for all surface water connections. This notice does not include well water connections. This advisory affects approximately 43,000 connections on Jackson’s drinking water system.