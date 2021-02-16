Mayor Lumumba Further Extends Curfew Order for Jackson Youth

(JACKSON, M.S.) – ​City of Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba has again extended the Mayoral Curfew Order for minors under the age of 18 years initially issued on Feb. 3. The action is intended to help protect the health and safety of all Jackson residents, but in particular to protect children, for whom current social conditions are taking an exceptional toll at this time.



The Curfew Order states that it shall be unlawful for any minor under the age of 18 years, unmarried and not emancipated by removal of minority disability by order of the court, to remain in or upon any public street, highway, park, vacant lot, establishment or other public place within the city during the time frame from 10 p.m. until 5 a.m., commencing on Sunday, Feb. 14, for a period of five days.

Several valid exceptions to the curfew are listed within the Order, including but not limited to being accompanied by a parent or guardian, employment or medical emergency.