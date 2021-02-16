City-Wide Boil Water Notice

PWS 250008 31-BWN-2021

Due to the extreme cold weather and low temperatures, the City of Jackson Water Treatment Plants are experiencing an inability to maintain pressure in the distribution system. Until adequate system pressure is restored some areas may experience low to no water pressure. The City of Jackson Water/Sewer Utilities Division has issued CITY-WIDE precautionary boil water advisory until further notice for the following area:

• ALL SURFACE WATER CONNECTIONS THIS NOTICE DOES NOT INCLUDE WELL WATER CONNECTIONS THIS ADVISORY AFFECTS APPROXIMATELY 43,000 CONNECTIONS ON OUR DRINKING WATER SYSTEM.

This is a precautionary advisory. This notice does not mean that your water is unsafe, but it does mean that you must take precaution and boil your water before use. All customers are advised to boil their drinking water until adequate pressure is restored to the system. Water should be brought to a rolling boil for one minute for the following: cooking or baking, making ice cubes, taking medication, brushing teeth, washing food, mixing baby formula or food, mixing juices or drinks feeding pets, washing dishes and all other consumption.

RESIDENTS WILL BE NOTIFIED IMMEDIATELY WHEN THE ADVISORY IS LIFTED. For more information, customers may call 601-960-2723 during business hours or 601-960-1778 (or 601-960-1875) after 4:00 p.m. and on weekends.

The City further encourages residents to please do their best to conserve water and call 311 or any of the numbers below to report low water pressure or no water at their residence or business. Residents should also report any visible water main breaks in the distribution system.

601-960-1777 601-960-1778 601-960-1779 601-960-1781 601-960-0379

JTRAN SUSPENDING SERVICE WEDNESDAY

Due to weather related road conditions, JTRAN will be closed on Wednesday, February 17.

AVOID TRAVEL

We ask residents to exercise extreme caution when going outside and to avoid travel as we anticipate more black ice to accumulate on roads.