Weather Closures: JSU, Belhaven Cancel Classes; MSDH Closes Vaccine Sites

Colleges and state government entities are announcing closures this evening due to winter weather forecast for Monday:

Jackson State University: Due to inclement winter weather, all campuses of Jackson State University are closed Monday, Feb. 15, and classes are canceled. As always, we want to ensure the safety of our students, faculty and staff. For further updates about inclement conditions, we urge the campus community and constituents to monitor the university’s social media and website: www.jsums.edu.

Belhaven University: Due to the severe winter storm, the campus will be closed all day and evening on both Monday, February 15 and Tuesday, February 16. No classes will be held on campus or virtually on Monday and Tuesday either for traditional or adult students. For the latest updates, please call the Inclement Weather Information line at 601-968-8998 or visit the Belhaven University website at www.belhaven.edu.

MSDH COVID-19 Vaccine Centers: Due to winter weather, all Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) drive-through vaccination sites scheduled for Monday will automatically be rescheduled for the same time on a different day. Those with canceled appointments will receive an automated call, text or e-mail. Please check our social media or website at HealthyMS.com for further closures and information. Follow MSDH by e-mail and social media at HealthyMS.com/connect.