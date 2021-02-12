Valentine's Day 2021

Jackson couples have plenty of options to choose from local businesses and restaurants to treat their partner to a special evening this Valentine’s Day.

Bravo! Valentine's Dinner

Bravo! Italian Restaurant and Bar (4500 Interstate 55 N., Highland Village, Suite 244) is offering a special Valentine's Day dinner menu from Friday, Feb. 12, through Sunday, Feb. 14, beginning at 5 p.m. each day.

Entrees include lobster ravioli or grilled skirt steak, with limoncello tiramisu, raspberry coulis or red velvet cheesecake for dessert. The dinner menu also includes special cocktails such as Cupid's Arrow, It's All in the Hips and Blush & Bashful.

Bravo! is also offering a Valentine's Day brunch menu on Feb. 14. The menu will include salmon gravlax, croque madames, creole mustard caper aioli, broad street sourdough bread, chili fontina mornay and sunny side up eggs.

The restaurant's full dinner menu will also be available. Registrations are not required for the dinner or brunch. For more information, call 601-982-8111 or visit bravobuzz.com.

Sal & Mookie's Pizza Grams

Sal & Mookie's (565 Taylor St.) is offering special "Pizza Grams" for Valentine's Day. Customers can order any 14-inch pizza with specially arranged toppings and a love note inside the box. The restaurant will be open for takeout and delivery on Sunday, Feb. 14, from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. To order a Pizza Gram online, visit salandmookies.com. For more information, call 601-368-1919.

Elvie's Valentine's Dinner

Elvie's Restaurant (809 Manship St.) is offering a special four course Valentine’s Day dinner.

The menu includes remoulade salad, Coquille St. jacques, ribeye and Lousiana strawberry and chocolate torte.

Tickets to the event are $75 per person, with an automatic 20 percent tip added. Bar and outdoor seating will be available.

To make a reservation, visit https://www.exploretock.com/elvies/. For more information, call 601-863-8828 or visit elviesrestaurant.com.

Babalu Valentine's Specials

Babalu Tapas and Tacos (622 Duling Ave.) is offering three special menu items for Valentine's Day from Friday, Feb. 12, through Sunday, Feb. 14. The special items include surf-and-turf, pork belly mac and cheese and chocolate bread pudding. The restaurant is also serving a unique seasonal cocktail called Jackson's Berry in Love. For more information, call 601-366-5757 or visit eatbabalu.com.

Estelle Prix Fixe Dinner

Estelle Wine Bar and Bistro (407 S. Congress St.) is offering a five-course, prix-fixe Valentine's Day menu from Friday, Feb. 12, through Sunday, Feb. 14, from 4 pm. to 10 p.m. each day. The dinner is $65 per person plus tax and gratuity and includes optional wine pairings.

The menu includes butternut squash salad, shared oysters Oreganota, sunny boy tomato bisque, grilled filet mignon or pan-seared trout and triple chocolate mousse cake.

To make a reservation, visit estellejackson.com/reservations. For more information, call 769-235-8400 or visit estellejackson.com.

Manship Prix Fixe Dinner

The Manship Wood Fired Kitchen (1200 N. State St., Suite 100) is hosting a five-course, prix fixe Valentine's Day dinner on Friday, Feb. 12, and Saturday, Feb. 13. The dinner is $80 per person, with optional wine pairings for $30. Customers will also be able to order anything on the menu a la carte.

The menu will include tuna risotto, coconut soup or strawberry salad, scallops or filet as the main course, and panacotta or chocolate silk pie for desert. Anyone dining will also receive complimentary Boudin balls and a casing of sparkling wine with their meal.

On Sunday, Feb. 14, The Manship will be hosting a Valentine's Day brunch from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. The restaurant will have its normal brunch menu available as well as special entrees for Valentine's Day, which are still to be determined.

For more information, call 601-398-4562 or visit themanshipjackson.com.

Strawberry Cafe Valentine's Dinner

Strawberry Cafe (107 Depot Drive, Madison) is offering a special four course Valentine's Day menu from Friday, Feb. 12, through Sunday, Feb. 14. The menu is $99 per couple and includes optional wine pairing for $20 per person.

The menu includes lobster and cheese dip; crab and asparagus bisque or strawberry and chocolate salad; grouper or steak filet; and chocolate-covered strawberry cheesecake.

For more information, call 601-856-3822 or visit strawberrycafemadison.com.

Saltine Valentine's Dinner

Saltine Restaurant (622 Duling Ave., Suite 201) will have a special Valentine's Day menu available all weekend from Friday, Feb. 12, to Sunday, Feb. 14.

The menu will include ribeye, halibut, red velvet cake and special His and Hers cocktails.

For more information, call 601-982-2899 or visit saltinerestaurant.com.

Sweet Treats from Broad Street

Broad Street Baking Company (4465 Interstate 55 N., Suite 101) is offering special Valentine's Day items from Friday, Feb. 12, through Sunday, Feb. 14. The unique items include Valentine sugar cookies, chocolate-covered strawberries, rice krispies treats with sprinkles and brownies with heart sprinkles.

The restaurant is also offering Boozy Valentine Baskets for $59.95 each, which come with six chocolate-covered strawberries, chocolate lava cake for two, fresh blueberries and strawberries and a choice of Apothic Red, Prosecco or both.

For more information, call 601-362-2900 or visit broadstbakery.com.

Nandy's Candy Valentine's Treats

For Valentine's Day, Nandy's Candy (1220 E. Northside Drive, 601-362-9553) will have treats like assorted heart boxes of chocolates or nut clusters, Valentine-themed chocolate marshmallows, rice crispy treats or chocolate-covered Oreos, chocolate-covered strawberries in an edible chocolate basket, milk, white or dark chocolate hearts, personalized chocolate hearts and more. For more information, visit nandyscandy.com.