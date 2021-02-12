JPS Winter Weather Alert for Feb. 15 and 16

The following is a verbatim release from Jackson Public Schools:

Due to the threat of inclement winter weather conditions, all JPS schools will be all virtual on Monday, Feb. 15, and Tuesday, Feb. 16. There will be no in-person learning.



The Child Nutrition department will be closed on Monday, Feb. 15. No meals will be prepared or delivered. The Child Nutrition team will evaluate the weather conditions to determine whether meals will be served on Tuesday, Feb. 16.

