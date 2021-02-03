 Governor Tate Reeves Extends Current Executive Order | Jackson Free Press | Jackson, MS

Governor Tate Reeves Extends Current Executive Order

Today, Gov. Tate Reeves announced the decision to extend Executive Order 1535 and Executive Order 1536 until Wednesday, March 3, 2021 at 5 p.m. Photo courtesy State of Mississippi

Today, Gov. Tate Reeves announced the decision to extend Executive Order 1535 and Executive Order 1536 until Wednesday, March 3, 2021 at 5 p.m. Photo courtesy State of Mississippi

Verbatim Statement Wednesday, February 3, 2021 4:55 p.m. CST
0

The following is a verbatim statement from Gov. Tate Reeves' office:

JACKSON — Today, Gov. Tate Reeves announced the decision to extend Executive Order 1535 and Executive Order 1536 until Wednesday, March 3, 2021 at 5 p.m.

Under E.O.1536, the following counties are currently under a county wide mask mandate after meeting certain requirements in relation to COVID-19:

Alcorn, Amite, Attala, Benton, Bolivar, Calhoun, Carroll, Chickasaw, Choctaw, Claiborne, Clarke, Clay, Coahoma, Copiah, Covington, De Soto, Forrest, Franklin, George, Greene, Grenada, Hancock, Harrison, Hinds, Holmes, Humphreys, Itawamba, Jackson, Jasper, Jefferson Davis, Jones, Kemper, Lafayette, Lamar, Lauderdale, Leake, Lee, Leflore, Lincoln, Lowndes, Madison, Marion, Marshall, Monroe, Montgomery, Neshoba, Newton, Noxubee, Oktibbeha, Panola, Pearl River, Perry, Pike, Pontotoc, Prentiss, Rankin, Scott, Simpson, Smith, Stone, Sunflower, Tallahatchie, Tate, Tippah, Tishomingo, Tunica, Union, Walthall, Warren, Washington, Wayne, Webster, Winston, Yalobusha and Yazoo Counties

"We as Mississippians have to continue to take this virus seriously. We are continuing to work to get shots in arms and provide vaccines to those who meet the requirements. Please continue to social distance, wear your mask and keep your gatherings small," Governor Tate Reeves.

A copy of the executive order 1543 can be found here.

More stories by this author

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

comments powered by Disqus

COVID-19 Coverage


See our archive of continuing coverage of COVID-19 in Jackson and Central Mississippi. We're actively updating these threads: Event Cancellations and Curbside Restaurant Service.

Help Local Businesses Thrive This Holiday Season!

This holiday season we're encouraging you to support local businesses (and nonprofits) while also supporting the Jackson Free Press! Donate a local business advertising package to your favorite restaurant, retailer or non-profit and you're helping the JFP as well!

Sponsors

Recent Comments

see recent 25 »