Mayor's Summer Youth Employment Program Now Accepting Applications

Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba announced the Department of Human and Cultural Services’ Family and Youth Division has begun accepting applications for its Mayor's Summer Youth Employment Program. Photo by Stephen Wilson

Verbatim Statement Tuesday, February 2, 2021 5:19 p.m. CST
The following is a verbatim release from Mayor Chokwe Lumumba's office:

(JACKSON, M.S.) – Today in his regularly scheduled weekly press briefing, Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba announced the Department of Human and Cultural Services’ Family and Youth Division has begun accepting applications for its Mayor's Summer Youth Employment Program. The annual program offers Jackson youth paid opportunities to develop an array of work skills and experience and aims to foster an environment that teaches work ethics and life skills, while providing exposure to diverse careers in the private and public sector.

“We need to expose our young people to the work environment so that they can begin to envision themselves in that environment,” said Mayor Lumumba. “It is through opportunities like this that we engage our young people and broaden their horizons.”

The Mayor's Summer Youth Employment Program is open to all City of Jackson residents between the ages of 16 - 24 years old. To qualify for the program, students must be 16 years old by March 5, 2021.

Applications are available for download on the City’s website. Applications can also be picked up from the Department of Human and Cultural Services in Metrocenter Mall. Applications are due Friday, March 5, 2021. Interviews will be conducted the week of March 15-18.

For more information, please contact Jasmine Thigpen at 601-960-0556, or email [email protected]

