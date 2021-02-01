Galentine's Day at Northpark, Elvie's Valentine's Dinner and Live Vaccination Event

Northpark is hosting a pre-Valentine's Day event called "Galentine's Day" on Saturday, Feb. 13. The event, which will take place on Northpark's upper level above the Eatery, is intended to celebrate female friendships and will feature music, a wine bar, trivia and giveaways, a release from Northpark says.

The event will include live music, trivia games based on romantic comedies and "Parks and Rec," selfie stations and a shopping tour highlighting Valentine's Day outfits. Visitors will also receive complimentary coupons, gifts and more.

Tickets are on sale now and have limited availability. Text "TREATYOSELF" to 89881 to receive event updates and be entered into a raffle for two free tickets.

For more information, visit visitnorthpark.com or find the event on Facebook.

Elvie's Valentine's Dinner

Elvie's Restaurant in Jackson is hosting a special Valentine's Day dinner for couples or larger groups this year, featuring a four-course prix fixe menu with wine and cocktail pairings and a seven-course tasting menu.

The prix fixe menu includes remoulade salad, Coquille St. Jacques, ribeye steak and Louisiana strawberry and chocolate torte.

Daytime and outdoor dining will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis. Elvie's recommends calling to see what is available if making a same day reservation after 5 p.m.

Tickets are $75 per person, and Elvie's will add an automatic 20 percent tip. Guests can make reservations for groups of up to 40 people, but seating capacity will be limited. To make a reservation, visit https://www.exploretock.com/elvies/.

For more information, call 601-863-8828 or visit elviesrestaurant.com.

COVID-19 Vaccination Live Event for Mississippi African American Faith Leaders

The Mississippi National Baptist State Convention is partnering with the Mississippi State Medical Association and the Mississippi State Department of Health to host a virtual event at 2:30 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 1, at New Hope Baptist Church in Jackson.

As part of the event, New Hope pastor and National Baptist Convention President Jerry Young will join with African American faith leaders from 10 other churches across Mississippi to receive the COVID-19 vaccination live.

Other Jackson natives participating include Terry and Sandy Davis of Hyde Park Baptist Church and Stephen Mason of Greater Pearlie Grove Baptist Church.

To join the Zoom meeting for the virtual event, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/s/85305439366?pwd=ZEFSN09uM3dOZU13K0FRMmk5STdZZz09. The meeting ID is 853 0543 9366, and the passcode is 401284.