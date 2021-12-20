The Culture Concert, Kwanzaa Celebration at the Two Museums and Soule' Cafe

Jackson Indie Music Week, a week-long series of concerts, showcases, panels and parties spotlighting creatives from all genres, is partnering with the Cool Kids from Third Coast Radio to host "The Culture Concert" at Hal and Mal's in downtown Jackson on Friday, Jan. 14.

Featured artists at the Culture Concert include Akeem Ali, Coke Bumaye, Allie Baby, Mookey Montana, Big Josh and Navihon. Tickets will be $20 at the door and are available in advance for $15 at thecultureconcert.eventbrite.com. Doors open at 8 p.m., and the show begins at 9 p.m.

In addition to the concert, Jackson Indie Music Week will have events throughout Jackson from Monday, Jan. 10, to Monday, Jan. 17. The week's events will cover everything from rock, hip-hop, EDM and blues to independent films and videos. Venues will include the Mississippi Museum of Art, Martin's Downtown, One Block East, Kemistry Sports Bar & Lounge and more.

For more information and a full schedule of events, visit jxnindiemusic.com.

Women for Progress Hosting Kwanzaa Celebration

Women for Progress of MS, Inc., will host its annual Kwanzaa celebration in the Craig H. Neilsen Auditorium of the Two Mississippi Museums on Sunday, Dec. 26, beginning at 5:30 p.m.

Kwanzaa is an African American holiday celebrated from Dec. 26 to Jan. 1. Dr. Maulana Ndabezitha Karenga, a professor of Black Studies, created the event in 1966 to honor the values of ancient African cultures and inspire African Americans who were working for progress, Women for Progress of MS' website says. The event's name comes from the Swahili phrase "matunda ya kwanza," which means "first fruits of the harvest."

The Two Mississippi Museums event is free and open to the public and will feature food, live entertainment and more. For more information, email [email protected] or visit the Mississippi Civil Rights Museum Facebook page.

Soule' Cafe Coming to Jackson

South Carolina-based coffee shop Soule' Cafe is opening a new location in downtown Jackson inside the Regions Bank business building (210 E. Capitol St.) by early January 2022.

The menu at Soule' Cafe includes boba tea, iced or hot Matcha lattes, smoothies and blended drinks, Chai tea, lemonade, frappes, soda spritzers, cakes and more.

For more information, visit soulecoffee.com or follow the cafe on Facebook or Instagram.