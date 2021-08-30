Pop-Up Gen Con at Van's CCG, Bricks in the Wall at Duling Hall and 2021 Mississippi Black Pages

Ridgeland comic, card and game store Van's CCG (731 S. Pear Orchard Road, Ridgeland) is hosting a Pop-Up Gen Con 2021 event on Saturday, Sept. 18.

Gen Con is an annual tabletop game convention that features traditional pen-and-paper, board, and card games, as well as role-playing games, miniatures wargames, live action role-playing games and strategy games.

Van's CCG will have newly released games from select publishers, demos, events and board game sales during the event, as well as free pizza for visitors.

The game list for the event includes Dinosaur Island: Rawr ’n Write, Captured Moments - A Downton Abbey Game, the Taco Bell Party Pack Card Game, Gravwell, Dungeon Decorators, Godtear: The Borderlands & Eternal Glade Starter Sets, Disney Mickey And Friends Food Fight, Bayou Bash and more.

For more information, call 601-898-9950, visit vansccg.com or find the business on Facebook.

Ardenland Hosting Bricks in the Wall Concert

Ardenland will host Bricks in the Wall - The Sight & Sound of Pink Floyd at Duling Hall on Friday, Sept. 10. Doors open at 7 p.m., and the show begins at 8 p.m.

Bricks in the Wall is a nine-piece Pink Floyd Tribute Band based out of Dallas, Texas. Founded in 1998, its members include two guitar, bass, keyboards, drums, three female backup singers and a saxophone player. The band makes use of a laser show synched to their video show and performance, which Pink Floyd co-founder Roger Waters previously used for his Dark Side of the Moon world tour.

Duling Hall's new COVID-19 policy is in effect for the event, meaning staff and artists entering Duling Hall must present proof of a full-course COVID-19 vaccination. Patrons must provide proof of documentation along with a matching and valid ID for verification.

Event sponsors include A2Z Printing, Cathead Vodka, Southern Beverage Company, Saltine Restaurant and Liquid Creative.

General admission tickets are $20 advance and $25 day of show. General admission tickets are standing room only. There will be an upcharge of $5 for persons under the age of 21.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit eventbrite.com or ardenland.net.

Mississippi Black Pages Releases 2021 Directory

The Mississippi Black Pages, a publication that connects consumers with black-owned local businesses through its website so they can put money back into their local communities, released its 2021 directory on Friday, Aug. 27.

Jacksonian George Patterson launched the Mississippi Black Pages in 2014. The directory lists more than 1,000 Black-owned businesses and services and aims to strengthen the economic power base in the Black community.

Patterson also partnered with fellow Jacksonians Sabir Abdul-Haqq, Brad Franklin and Queen Franklin to establish the Mississippi Black Business Expo, which provides a space for Black-owned businesses to create networking opportunities between owners and offer shopping opportunities for the public. Copies of the Mississippi Black Pages were first available at the 2021 event on Aug. 21.

Copies of the 2021 Jackson Black Pages are now available at The Synergy Link (135 Bounds St.), a collaborative workspace in Jackson, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Customers can also email [email protected] to request a directory and arrange a site for pickup.