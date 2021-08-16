Duling Hall Vaccination Policy, Red 8 Kitchen and SBA FAST Grants

The Duling Hall event venue in Jackson recently announced that beginning Monday, Aug. 30, visitors, staff and artists entering Duling Hall must present proof of a full-course COVID-19 vaccination. The final dose must have been at least 14 days prior to the event, or the person must provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test taken within the previous 72 hours prior to the event.

Patrons must provide proof of documentation along with a matching and valid ID for verification. Documentation must come directly from the healthcare provider that performed the vaccination, or the negative COVID-19 test within the previous 72 hours. Visitors may show their proof as a physical copy or displayed on a smartphone.

The new policy applies to all Duling Hall concerts on or after Aug. 30. For more information, call 601- 292-7121 or visit dulinghall.com.

Red 8 Kitchen Opens at The Renaissance

Red 8 Kitchen, a traditional Asian restaurant that offers sushi rolls, Thai dishes and Pan-Asian cuisine, recently opened at the Renaissance at Colony Park (910 Highland Colony Pkwy., Ridgeland). The restaurant is located on the south end of the shopping center and is open daily for lunch and dinner service.

The menu at Red 8 Kitchen includes sesame chicken, orange beef, grilled eel, Mongolian beef, ginger scallion lobster, Peking duck, Thai curry, Singapore street noodles, pineapple fried rice, Thai soft shelled crab, pad thai, 6 or 8-piece sushi sets and more.

Red 8 Kitchen is open Monday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. for lunch and 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. for dinner; Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. for lunch and 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. for dinner; and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. for lunch and 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. for dinner.

For more information, call 769-333-8618 or visit https://red8kitchen.com/?page_id=2233.

SBA Awards FAST Grants to Six Southeast Businesses

The U.S. Small Business Administration recently issued grant awards up to $125,000 each to six organizations in the southeastern United States for specialized training, mentoring and technical assistance for research and development-focused small businesses.

The grants are part of the Federal and State Technology Partnership Program, which aims to improve outcomes in the Small Business Innovation Research and Small Business Technology Transfer Programs for underserved communities, a release from SBA says. The primary goal of the program is to increase participation from women-owned, rural-based and socially or economically disadvantaged small businesses.

Southeastern recipients this year include state and local economic development organizations, accelerators and colleges and universities. All awardees will provide support to small businesses developing advanced technologies.

The six FAST grantees are Innovation Gateway at the University of Georgia, the Kentucky Science and Technology Corporation, Launch TN in Tennessee, First Flight Venture Center, Inc. in North Carolina, the University of South Carolina and Jackson-based Innovate Mississippi.

For more information, visit sbir.gov/about-fast.

Submit business-related story tips to [email protected].