Jerk City Grille, Birdie’s Nourished Kitchen and Mustard Seed Backpack Blessings

Ridgeland native Wendell Brewster opened his own Caribbean fusion food truck, Jerk City Grille, in April 2021. On Friday, Aug. 6, Brewster opened a new indoor location for his restaurant on 4157 Robinson Road in Jackson.

The menu at Jerk City Grille includes jerk chicken, curried turkey wings, oxtails, red stripe ribs, jerk chicken salad, curry chicken pasta, chicken wraps, jerk beef melts, jerk chicken po-boys and more.

"Everything we serve here is flavorful, different and exciting," Brewster says. Whether it's our pasta, our oxtails or our marinated meats, you'll be able to tell that all our ingredients are handled with care. We even have items I consider whimsical for a Caribbean restaurant, like our jerk wings, rice and egg roll combo."

Jerk City Grille is open Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. For more information, find the restaurant on Facebook.

Birdie’s Nourished Kitchen Opens in Cultivation Food Hall

Cultivation Food Hall in Jackson recently welcomed another new addition to its lineup, Birdie’s Nourished Kitchen, which offers "power foods" from acai bowls to salads and traditional southern fare.

The menu at Birdie's includes fruit smoothie bowls, fresh fruit smoothies, curried butternut squash soup or tomato basil soup, sandwiches, curry chicken salad with mixed greens, sprouted bread toast, protein balls, protein peanut butter cups and more.

Owner Katie Dixon opened her first restaurant, the Birdhouse Cafe, in Hattiesburg in 2017. She was a finalist on Masterchef season 7 and Food Network Star season 14. She also serves as a spokesperson for the MS UProot Campaign and was awarded Best Chef of the Pine Belt in 2017 and Best Personality & Best New Restaurant in the Pine Belt for 2018.

Birdie's Nourished Kitchen is open Monday through Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Thursday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. For more information, visit cultivationfoodhall.com/birdies.

Mustard Seed Launches New Line of Backpack Blessings

The Mustard Seed, a community for adults with developmental disabilities, launched a new line of "backpack blessings" in July. The blessings are 4-inch-by-2.25-inch paper tags on a ring to hang on backpacks, lunchboxes, work bags, briefcases or purses. The tags come in 12 different designs, each of which a Mustard Seed "Seedster" created, and come printed with a Bible verse on one side and a blank side for customers to write messages of their own to the recipient.

Each backpack blessing is $1, or customers can purchase the full set of 12 for $10. Each full set comes with one ring, but customers can purchase additional card rings for fifty cents each.

For more information, call 601-992-3556 or visit mustardseedms.org.