Run Foster Run, On the Road with Felder Rushing and Jackson Zoo Reopening

Catholic Charities, Inc. will host its fourth annual "Run Foster Run" fundraiser event on Thursday, May 6, at The Township at Colony Park. All proceeds from the event, which honors National Foster Care Month in May, will benefit Catholic Charities' foster care programs such as adoption, therapeutic foster care for children with emotional disorders and the Unaccompanied Refugee Minors Program.

Run Foster Run begins at 5:30 p.m. with a one-mile fun run for children ages 12 and under. A sunset 5k run and walk will begin at 6 p.m. in front of The Club at The Township. Catholic Charities will give out awards to the top overall male and female finishers, another overall masters run and walk award for the top male and female participants over age 40 and age group awards for ages 19 and under, 20-29, 30-39, 40-49, 50-59, 60-69 and 70 and over. All children's fun run finishes get a medal.

All race participants will receive a t-shirt, a swag bag and a free drink ticket for participants age 21 or over. The event is dog-friendly and will include live music and libations.

Registration for the event is $25 per person. To register, visit https://raceroster.com/events/2021/47030/run-foster-run or catholiccharitiesjackson.org.

MPB Hosting On the Road with Felder Rushing

Jackson native Felder Rushing, founder of the Slow Gardening movement and host of Mississippi Public Broadcasting's "The Gestalt Gardener," is hosting a series of traveling garden parties called "On the Road with Felder Rushing" across Mississippi through May 15. Some sites will host a live broadcast of The Gestalt Gardener, which airs Fridays at 9 a.m. on MPB Think Radio.

All events are free and open to the public. Rushing will answer attendees’ specific gardening questions in person and discuss the psychological and social aspects of "gardening outside the lines," a release from MPB says.

Each event will feature Rushing's green garden truck, a plant swap, mystery plants to identify, signed copies of his new book "Maverick Gardeners: Dr. Dirt and Other Determined Independent Gardeners" for purchase and MPB merchandise for sale, including items for new MPB Foundation members or those who upgrade or renew their membership.

Upcoming dates and times include Friday, April 30, at 8:30 a.m. at the Farmers Market in Columbus; Saturday, May 1, at 9:30 a.m. at the Farmers Market in Tupelo; Friday, May 7, at 8:30 a.m. at Grand Hotel Bluff in Natchez; Saturday, May 8, at 9:30 a.m. at The McNutt House in Vicksburg; Friday, May 14, at 8:30 a.m. at Fireman's Park Pavilion in Cleveland; and Saturday, May 15, at 10 a.m. at Hal and Mal’s in Jackson.

For more information, visit mpbonline.org.

Jackson Zoo Opening With Limited Hours

Due to a number of its intensive repair and renovation projects nearing completion, the Jackson Zoo recently announced that it will be able to open safely to the public beginning Thursday, May 6.

Current zoo hours will change to Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tickets will be available for reservation or purchase online the Monday before, and all daily admissions will end at 2:45 pm.

The zoo is still following Centers for Disease Control mask and social distancing guidelines, which requires that park guest capacity be limited to 500 visitors per day.

For more information, visit jacksonzoo.org.