Fresh Market Mother's Day, MPB "Your Vote, Your Voice" and USAIBC Kentucky Derby Party

The Fresh Market is offering all-in-one, ready-to-cook brunch and dinner meals for Mother's Day. Customers can place their orders online and pick them up in the store.

Fresh Market's Mother’s Day brunch deal is $39.99, serves four and includes quiche, bacon, a tropical fruit bowl, blueberry muffins, fresh squeezed orange juice and a ‘Love You Mom’ flower bouquet. The meal also includes optional Dom Pérignon or Moët and Chandon Imperial.

The Mother’s Day surf-and-turf dinner is $49.99, serves two and includes either premium choice chateaubriand cut filet mignon or Chilean sea bass, mascarpone whipped potatoes with rosemary, seasoned asparagus, chocolate dipped strawberries and a flower bouquet, as well as Qupe Y Block Chardonnay or Belle Glos Las Alturas Pinot Noir.

New for 2021, The Fresh Market is also offering custom goody bags with a choice of either coffee or Harney and Sons Tea, a chocolate bar, votive candles and cups from Root Candles and a gift bag. The Fresh Market’s floral department also has orchids, fresh-cut hydrangeas, roses and bouquets with vases.

The brunch and dinner meals are available to order online through May 4 at 2 p.m., and can be picked up in the store from May through May 9. For more information, visit thefreshmarket.com.

MPB “Your Vote, Your Voice” Programming

Mississippi Public Broadcasting Television is producing an eight-part video series titled "The Voter’s Handbook" throughout April as part of the "Tune in to Your Vote, Your Voice" project, which aims to examine Mississippi’s voting laws, barriers and history.

MPB plans to air the series of 60-second messages between programs on television and share them to MPB’s social media platforms and YouTube channel. Each episode covers an aspect of the electoral process and how it relates to Mississippi.

Topics will include registration, voter turnout, losing voting rights, Mississippi’s annual elections, absentee voting, barriers to voting, redistricting and the Census and access to polling places.

Marvin P. King, associate professor of Political Science and African American Studies at the University of Mississippi, will host the series. Political experts, community activists and scholars will share insights about absentee voting and address broader issues related to voting and democracy in Mississippi.

MPB Think Radio will also broadcast a six-part series of "Your Vote, Your Voice" segments on Mississippi Edition from April 19 to April 21. Listeners can hear the series on demand anytime via the Mississippi Edition podcast. MPB News is producing a special "Your Vote, Your Voice" @ISSUE program which will air on Friday, April 23, at 7:30 p.m. on MPB Television.

All of MPB's "Your Vote, Your Voice" programs are part of a partnership with the Mississippi Humanities Council and the Federation of State Humanities Councils. For more information, visit mpbonline.org.

USAIBC Kentucky Derby Party & Bluegrass Concert

Friends of the USA International Ballet Competition is preparing to host its annual fundraiser, the Kentucky Derby Party & Bluegrass Concert, on Saturday, May 1, from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the rose garden behind The Pinnacle at Jackson Place (190 E. Capitol St.).

The event will feature live music from The Vernon Brothers and Southern derby day fare such as mint juleps. Guests will be able to win prizes for best hat, best dressed and best mask. Guests must wear face coverings at all times when not seated at their assigned table. Free parking will be available in the Pinnacle's parking garage, accessible via the entrance ramp on Amite Street.

Guests must purchase tickets in advance online at usaibc.com/friends and RSVP by Monday, April 26. For more information, call 601-355-9853, ext. 4.