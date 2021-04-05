Kingston Frazier Memorial Splash Pad, Van's Pizza and Beer Deal, Jackson Summer Program

The City of Jackson Department of Parks and Recreation hosted a ribbon cutting and dedication ceremony for the Kingston Frazier Memorial Splash Pad, a miniature water park for children in Jackson, on Friday, April 2.

The splash pad is named for Kingston Frazier, a 6-year-old boy who three Jackson teenagers kidnapped and later murdered after stealing the vehicle Frazier was sleeping in from the Interstate 55 N. Kroger parking lot while his mother, Ebony Archie, was inside the store shopping.

Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba, Councilwoman Angelique Lee, elder Larry Williamson Sr. of Faith Community Outreach Church, District 2 Supervisor David Archie, Presidential Hills Homeowners Association President Wade Brown, City of Jackson Public Works Director Ison Harris, Ebony Archie and William Frazier Jr. attended the dedication ceremony.

The Kingston Frazier Memorial Splash Pad is located in Presidential Hills Park II at 3971 N. Flag Chapel Road. The City plans to later erect a memorial plaque honoring the lives of other youth lost in the Jackson community on the site.

Van's Comics Offering Free Pizza and $2 Beers Through May 1

Van's Comics, Cards & Games (731 S. Pear Orchard Road, Suite 1, Ridgeland) recently announced that it is offering free Papa John's pizza and $2 beers beginning at 5 p.m. every night in April until May 1.

"We wanted to do something special this month for both the Jackson metro community and gamers to let them have a place they can get out and have something fun to do," store owner Travis Ryder told the Jackson Free Press. "Van's is a great place to come to hang out and play board games, card games or video games with your friend and enjoy a beer, and there's not many places quite like that around."

For more information on the offer and other specials and events running at Van's through April, call 601-898-9950 or visit vansccg.com.

Jackson Department of Parks and Recreation Summer Program

The City of Jackson Department of Parks and Recreation Programming Division recently announced the launch of its seven week 2021 Summer Program for children ages 6 to 12.

The program, which will include recreational activities, educational enrichment and guest speakers, will run from June 7 through July 23. Events take place Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

DPRPD will enforce all COVID-19 guidelines, and guests must wear masks at all times. Parents must provide transportation to the site, a healthy lunch or snack in an insulated lunch bag and a water bottle for their child each day.

Registration will take place at the City of Jackson Department of Parks and Recreation Administrative Office (1000 Metro center Mall, Suite 104) Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Parents must provide a 121 Immunization Compliance Form or birth certificate. Registration is $110 per child, plus $10 for a program t-shirt per child.

Summer Program sites include the Battlefield Community Center (953 Porter St.), the Grove Park Community Center (4126 Parkway Ave.) and the Vergy P. Middleton Community Center (3971 N. Flag Chapel Road)

For more information, call 601-960-0655.