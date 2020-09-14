Stuffed at Cultivation Food Hall, Mangia Bene Charity and La Brioche Pop-up Shop

California native Rachel Phuong Le, owner of the Poké Stop sushi restaurant at Cultivation Food Hall at the District at Eastover (1200 Eastover Drive, Suite 125), recently launched a new restaurant inside the food hall called Stuffed Asian Street Food. The restaurant will hold a soft opening for dinner tonight on Monday, Sept. 14, and will hold its grand opening on Friday, Sept. 18.

Stuffed will serve a variety of Chinese, Japanese and Vietnamese street food, all with a stuffed theme. The menu will include items such as Chinese egg rolls, Japanese dumplings, Chinese steamed bao buns and more.

The main attraction of the restaurant will be Vietnamese banh mi, a type of sandwich similar to a po-boy. Stuffed's bahn mi are all Le's own recipes and feature meats cooked and marinated in-house, including pork belly, lemongrass beef, Asian fried shrimp and more.

Stuffed will be open Monday through Saturday from 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. For more information, find the restaurant on Facebook @stuffedjxn.

Mangia Bene Hosting Charity for Magnolia Speech School

Mangia Bene Restaurant Group, the parent company of Bravo! Italian Restaurant and Bar, Broad Street Baking Company and Sal and Mookie's in Jackson, sponsors one community-nominated charity each month. For September, the group is supporting Magnolia Speech School, an organization that supports children with speech and language disorders.

Magnolia Speech School offers early identification and intervention services, and each child receives an individual educational program that emphasizes developing communicative, cognition and social skills with the goal of eventually transitioning into mainstream schools.

Throughout September, the school is hosting an online silent auction with items valued at a total of $24,356. Registration is free but is required to bid. The online silent auction will open on Monday, Sept. 21, and close at 9 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 25. Participants can register at http://bidpal.net/2020silentauction.

Mangia Bene will collect donations for Magnolia Speech School throughout the month at all three of its restaurants. At Broad Street, 10% of drip coffee sales every Monday will go to the charity. At Sal and Mookie's, 10% of milkshake sales on Tuesdays go to charity. At Bravo, a portion of wine sales go to the charity, and customers can donate their corks for a chance to win a gift card.

For more information, visit mangiabene-catering.com or magnoliaspeechschool.org.

La Brioche Pop-up Shop at Highland Village

La Brioche Patisserie in Jackson recently partnered with Highland Village Shopping Center (4500 Interstate 55 N.) to open a temporary pop-up shop in honor of the end of summer.

Located in the Highland Village courtyard, La Brioche's pop-up stand sells a rotating assortment of 8 gelato flavors, including flavors such as strawberry, mango, chocolate, coffee, sorbet and more. The shop will also sell 12 flavors of macarons as well as seasonal flavors for fall and winter.

The Highland Village La Brioche stand will remain open through February 2021. The shop is open Monday through Thursday from 10 am. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. For information, visit highlandvillagejxn.com or labriochems.com.