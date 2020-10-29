Monta Ellis Donates to Sonic Boom, USM Children’s Center Donation and POPSpera at MSU

Former NBA shooting guard Monta Ellis, also known as the “Mississippi Bullet,” recently donated $60,000 to Jackson State University's Sonic Boom of the South marching band.

A Jackson native, Ellis grew up in the same neighborhood as JSU director of bands Roderick Little, who currently manages the band. The two both attended Lanier High School in Jackson, where Ellis was named a McDonald’s All-American and first-team Parade All-American.

In 2005, the Golden State Warriors selected Ellis as the 40th overall NBA draft pick. Ellis spent 12 seasons in the NBA and played for the Milwaukee Bucks and Indiana Pacers.

For more information on the Sonic Boom of the South, visit sonicboomofthesouth.com or jsums.edu.

Lower Pearl River Valley Foundation Donates to USM Children’s Center for Communication and Development

The Lower Pearl River Valley Foundation of Picayune, Miss., recently gave a $40,000 grant to the University of Southern Mississippi's Children’s Center for Communication and Development, which provides early intervention services for infants, toddlers and preschoolers with significant disabilities.

CCCD plans to use the funding to allow four new children in the Hattiesburg area to enroll and to cover the costs of any increases in therapy needs for children already receiving assistance, a release from USM says. The center provides communicative and developmental services to children while educating, training and supporting their families.

The Lower Pearl River Valley Foundation previously donated $30,000 to the Center in 2019 to send therapists to Pearl River County to provide in-home therapy for children with disabilities. LPRVF also supports USM's DuBard School for Language Disorders and the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute.

For more information on the Children’s Center for Communication and Development, call 601-266-5222 or visit https://www.usm.edu/childrens-center-communication-development/index.php.

Starkville-MSU Symphony Association and Opera Workshop Hosting POPSpera Concert

The Starkville-MSU Symphony Association and the Mississippi State University Opera Workshop are partnering to host the Community Chorus in concert for POPSpera on Sunday, Nov. 1, at 2 p.m. on the lawn of Starkville’s Greensboro Center.

POPSpera will include a selection of show tunes and classic opera songs with performances by special guests from the MSU Opera Workshop. The event is free and open to the public. Attendees may bring lawn chairs or blankets and can dress up as their favorite Broadway character. Visitors must wear protective masks and follow proper social distancing procedures.

The musical program will include a performance of Rodgers and Hammerstein by the Community Chorus, opera and Broadway musical selections from the MSU Opera Workshop and a medley from “Les Misérables” by the Community Chorus.

For more information on the Starkville-MSU Symphony Association, visit starkvillesymphony.org.