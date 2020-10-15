JSU Social Justice Presentation, Tougaloo 151st Founders' Week and MSU Bulldog Blitz Virtual 5K

Leneice T. Smith, associate professor of political science at Jackson State University, is sponsoring a virtual Zoom presentation featuring her father, former Black Panther Party member and pastor Wayne Jenkins, on Tuesday, Oct. 20, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Jenkins will speak about his fight for racial and social justice, a release from JSU says. The theme of Jenkins' presentation is aligned with Smith's Black political thought graduate course, in which class discussions center on Black Power and the Black Lives Matter movement.

College students Huey P. Newton and Bobby Seale founded the Black Panther Party in 1966 as the Black Panther Party for Self Defense in Oakland, Ca. The organization was dedicated to protecting Black residents from police brutality and also hosted free sickle cell testing, free breakfasts and mobilization rallies to improve conditions for Black communities.

Jenkins, 69, is a founding member of the Black Panther Party’s Seattle, Wash., chapter, and is the pastor of New Hope Baptist Church in Pasco, Wash. He is also the chaplain at Kadlec Regional Center in Richland, Wash.

Tougaloo College Hosting 151st Founders' Week

Tougaloo College is holding its 151st Founders' Week celebration through Sunday, Oct. 18. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Tougaloo is not hosting any public events or activities and is instead livestreaming a number of events over Zoom.

The college formally announced the Dr. Beverly W. Hogan Endowed Scholarship, named for the previous president of Tougaloo, on Wednesday, Oct. 14, after a presidential lecture from Rev. Teresa "Terri" Hord Owens, general minister and president of The Christian Church (Disciples of Christ).

Other 2020 Founders' Week events will include the dedication of the Dr. James C. Coleman Athletics Complex Entrance Sign, the unveiling of the Coach Lafayette Stribling Gymnasium Floor, the installation of the Student Government Association Officers and the coronation of Mister and Miss Tougaloo College.

Founders' Week will conclude with the 151st Founders’ Convocation, which Tougaloo will livestream from Woodworth Chapel at 10 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 18., Rev. Kenneth V. Daniel, president and chief executive officer of United Church Home, Inc. in Marion, Ohio, will serve as keynote speaker.

For more information, visit tougaloo.edu.

MSU Hosting Inaugural Bulldog Blitz Virtual 5K

Mississippi State University’s Alumni Association and Office of Annual Giving are partnering to host the inaugural Bulldog Blitz Virtual 5k on Saturday, Oct. 24. The event will support the university’s Student Relief Fund.

The event is free and open to the public. Participants can complete the virtual 5k from any location and at any time during the open event date, and are free to do anything from running on a treadmill, walking or biking outdoors, rowing or other forms of activity to take part, a release from MSU says.

Registered participants will receive a virtual runner’s bib and a certificate of participation, which will be available for downloading or printing. Participants will also be able to make a gift to the Student Relief Fund during the registration process. Contributors will receive a gift in the mail after the event.

Participants can also share photos of their Bulldog Blitz experience and their best MSU-themed racing gear for a chance to be featured by the MSU Alumni Association and Office of Annual Giving. Submit photos using #BulldogBlitz on social media or via email at [email protected].

The deadline to register for the event is Saturday, Oct. 24. To register, visit alumni.msstate.edu/BulldogBlitz. For more information, call the MSU Alumni Association at 662-325-2284 or email [email protected].

For more information about the MSU Alumni Association, visit alumni.msstate.edu.