City of Jackson Readies for Hurricane Delta: Possible Heavy Rainfall and Flooding

Current weather forecast models predict that the City of Jackson will be impacted by Hurricane Delta. Courtesy NOAA Weather Radio.

Verbatim Statement Tuesday, October 6, 2020 1:56 p.m. CDT
(Jackson, MS)—Current weather forecast models predict that the City of Jackson will be impacted by Hurricane Delta. Residents are urged to prepare for potential flooding in low-line areas resulting from heavy rainfall.

“The Pearl River is currently at 5.66 ft., which is well below the 28-foot flood stage. This is good, allowing for storage if rainfall accumulations are high over the next few days,” said Dr. Charles Williams, Interim Director of Public Works and City Engineer.

“We should be vigilant about possible flash flooding in low-line flood prone areas and remind residents to travel cautiously during heavy periods of rainfall. Public Works crews will be on standby to monitor areas for downed trees, flooding (of viaducts), and providing traffic barriers if required to close off streets. We will continue to monitor the forecast over the next 48 hours and will adjust accordingly.”

Residents are reminded to please report downed trees to 601.960.1875 and contact 3-1-1 or 601.960.1111 to report concerns, issues or service requests.

