Governor Tate Reeves Adds Additional Counties Under Mask Mandate

JACKSON, MS – Today, Governor Tate Reeves announced additional counties that have qualified to be under mask mandates under his “Safe Recovery” executive order that is in effect through Dec. 11.
The following counties are: Hinds, Madison, Pontotoc, Tate, Winston, Itawamba, and Montgomery counties. As of now, 22 of Mississippi’s 82 counties are included in this executive order.
“Let’s keep fighting COVID, let’s protect ourselves and protect our neighbors,” Governor Reeves said. “Let’s also keep praying. I believe if we work together, we can make a difference. We can slow the spread and bridge the gap between now and when this vaccine becomes readily available and protect the integrity of our healthcare system.”
More stories by this author
- Governor Tate Reeves Extends Executive Order Fighting COVID-19
- City of Jackson Readies for Hurricane Delta: Possible Heavy Rainfall and Flooding
- Governor Reeves Issues New Comprehensive Safe Recovery Order
- Gov. Reeves Extends Safe Return Order, Relaxes Restrictions on Businesses, Social Gatherings
- After Six Trials and 23 Years, Charges Against Curtis Flowers Finally Dismissed
Thanks to all our new JFP VIPs!
COVID-19 has closed down the main sources of the JFP's revenue -- concerts, festivals, fundraisers, restaurants and bars. If everyone reading this article gives $5 or more, we should be able to continue publishing through the crisis. Please pay what you can to keep us reporting and publishing.
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.comments powered by Disqus