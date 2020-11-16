Governor Tate Reeves Adds Additional Counties Under Mask Mandate

JACKSON, MS – Today, Governor Tate Reeves announced additional counties that have qualified to be under mask mandates under his “Safe Recovery” executive order that is in effect through Dec. 11.

The following counties are: Hinds, Madison, Pontotoc, Tate, Winston, Itawamba, and Montgomery counties. As of now, 22 of Mississippi’s 82 counties are included in this executive order.

“Let’s keep fighting COVID, let’s protect ourselves and protect our neighbors,” Governor Reeves said. “Let’s also keep praying. I believe if we work together, we can make a difference. We can slow the spread and bridge the gap between now and when this vaccine becomes readily available and protect the integrity of our healthcare system.”

