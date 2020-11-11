Thanksgiving Catering and Seasonal Menu Options 2020

Despite the chaos that has permeated the state and the nation this November, Thanksgiving is still approaching. Jackson metro restaurants are offering all sorts of food options for the family-focused holidays, including specialty items and take-home meals.

Broad Street Baking Company & Cafe (4465 Interstate 55 N., 601-362-2900)

Broad Street's holiday catering menu features main courses such as fried turkey breast, honey-glazed Smithfield ham and oven roasted half turkey breast; sides such as honey-bourbon carrots, corn maque choux, roasted cauliflower and sweet potato casserole; desserts such as pecan pie, turtle cheesecake, bourbon pecan pie; and more.

Customers must call in their order by 2 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 22 and pick up by 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 25. For more information, visit broadstbakery.com.

Scrooge's Fine Foods & Drink (5829 Ridgewood Road, 601-206-1211)

Scrooge's is offering Thanksgiving family dinners that include main courses like whole turkey, ham and prime rib, as well as side dishes such as dressing, green bean casserole, sweet potato casserole, black-eyed peas, cornbread, hushpuppies, rolls, pies and more.

Dinners are $109 for turkey, $125 for ham and $169.95 for prime rib. Customers must place orders by 9 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 24, and pick up by 9 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 25. For more information, visit the restaurant's Facebook page.

Primos Cafe (515 Lake Harbour Drive, Ridgeland, 601-898-3600; 2323 Lakeland Drive, Flowood, 601-936-3398; 201 Baptist Drive, Madison, 601-853-3350; primoscafe.com)

The holiday menu at Primos includes whole turkey or ham, cornbread dressing, giblet gravy, cranberry sauce, dinner rolls by the dozen, sweet potato casserole, squash casserole, green bean casserole, broccoli au gratin, mashed potatoes sweet potato pie, lemon ice box pie and other items.

Primos' dinner package costs $170 and serves 10 to 12 people. Pick-up dates for orders are Monday, Nov. 23, through Wednesday, Nov. 25. Customers must pick up their orders by 5 p.m. each day.

The Strawberry Cafe (107 Depot Drive, Madison; 601-856-3822)

The Strawberry Cafe is offering family dinner meals for four to six people with items such as chicken or shrimp alfredo, pasta creole, shrimp and grits, chicken marinara, shrimp pasta, shrimp etouffee and more. The restaurant also sells a family feast for 10 to 12 people that includes a pork loin or glazed boneless ham; a choice of cornbread or oyster dressings; three sides, which include the four seasons salad, baked apples and potatoes au gratin; homemade cranberry sauce; rolls; and caramel pie.

Customers must pick up meal orders by Wednesday, Nov. 25, by 8 p.m. The restaurant will be closed Thanksgiving day. For more information, visit strawberrycafemadison.com.

Olivia's Food Emporium (637 Highway 51, Suite K, Ridgeland, 601-898-8333)

The Thanksgiving catering menu at Olivia's features smoked or fried turkey, spiral-cut brown-sugared ham, smoked pork tenderloin and Ya Ya seafood gumbo. Sides include green bean, baked potato, sweet potato or squash casseroles, cornbread dressing and cheesy broccoli rice, while appetizers include cranberry walnut chicken salad, pimento cheese and spinach dip. The menu also features barbecue pork skins or fried chips, and desserts like lemon ice box, Hershey or sweet potato pies, rainbow, red velvet or coconut cakes and more.

Customers must place orders by Friday, Nov. 20, and pick them up by Wednesday, Nov. 25, by 2 p.m. For more information, visit oliviasfoodemporium.com.

The Manship Wood Fired Kitchen (1200 N. State St., Suite 100, 601-398-4562, themanshipjackson.com)

The Manship Wood Fired Kitchen's holiday menu includes whole turkeys, two jambalaya-stuffed chickens or prime rib, as well as sides such as pork and cabbage dressing, braised greens, oyster dressing, corn casserole, cranberry relish, sausage and chicken gumbo, artichoke and spinach dip and more. Dessert options include bread pudding, pecan cobbler and gingersnap pumpkin pie.

The deadline to place Thanksgiving catering orders is Friday, Nov. 20, by 2 p.m. Customers must pick up their orders by Wednesday, Nov. 25, by 6 p.m. The Manship will also deliver orders for a $25 delivery fee. To place an order, call 601-586-9502 or email [email protected]

The Hungry Goat (1006 Top St., Suite F, Flowood, 769-233-8539)

The Hungry Goat's holiday package serves 10 to 12 people and includes a choice of one meat, one quart of gravy, three large sides, one dozen bread rolls, one pint of cranberry sauce and a choice of dessert with a $15 upcharge for pecan pie.

Meats include turkey or honey glazed ham; sides include cornbread dressing, artichoke bake, creamed spinach, green bean casserole and more; desserts include buttermilk chocolate cake, banana pudding, bread pudding and pumpkin pie. Customers can also order cranberry sauce or turkey gravy by the pint.

The Hungry Goat also offers a holiday party package that includes a choice of ham or turkey, gravy, three sides, bread, cranberry relish, a choice of dessert and tea, as well as cutlery, plates, napkins, cups, and serving pieces. The party package is $21 per person for pick-up or $22 per person for delivery. Customers must place their orders by Wednesday, Nov. 18, at 6:30 p.m. .

The Pig & Pint (3139 N. State St., 601-326-6070, pigandpint.com)

The Pig & Pint will have 10- to 12-pound smoked turkeys for Thanksgiving. The restaurant also has a Thanksgiving catering menu that includes smoked meats such as brisket, turkey, pulled pork and chicken; sides such as smoked macaroni and cheese, collard greens, southern baked beans, potato salad and comeback coleslaw; containers of The Pig & Pint's house-made Carolina mustard sauce and Mississippi "Sweet" barbecue sauce; and deserts such as bananas Foster banana pudding and white-chocolate-and-cranberry bread pudding.

Orders must be placed by 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 24, and picked up by 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 25.

Hickory Pit (1491 Canton Mart Road, 601-956-7079)

For Thanksgiving, Hickory Pit offers items such as smoked turkey, desserts, ribs and sides. Customers must pick up their orders by 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 25. For more information, call 601-956-7079 or visit the restaurant's Facebook page.

The Trace Grill (574 Highway 51, Suite F, Ridgeland, 601-853-1014)

The Trace Grill offers Thanksgiving dinner packages for up to 10 people with fried or smoked turkey, spiral-cut ham, cornbread dressing, sweet potato casserole, cranberry sauce, green bean casserole and dinner rolls. Customers can also order meats or vegetables a la carte, including items such as turnip greens, mashed potatoes, sweet potato casserole and more. Dessert options include regular or pecan pie bread pudding, caramel pie and peach or blackberry cobbler. Customers must place their Thanksgiving orders by Saturday, Nov. 21.

Estelle Wine Bar & Bistro (407 S. Congress St., 769-235-8400)

Estelle Wine Bar is offering a Thanksgiving dinner on Thursday, Nov. 26, from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. by reservation only, as well as Thanksgiving dinner to-go orders. Entrees include Coca-cola glazed ham and slow roasted turkey breast. Sides include buttery whipped potatoes, andouille and cornbread stuffing, green bean casserole and more. Estelle is also offering hot chocolate, homemade pies and special wine offerings.