Sollberger's Going Out of Business Sale, 12 Days of Giving Winners and Molina Marketplace

Sollberger's: Curator of Exceptional Jewelry and Timepieces (1111 Highland Colony Parkway E., Ridgeland) in Ridgeland is closing its doors after 37 years in business in Madison County. Jaki Cowan, a family friend of the store's original owners, Jacques and Edith Sollberger, has owned the business for the last six years.

“After much deliberation, I have made the difficult decision to close Sollberger's,” Cowan said in a release. “It has been six years since I became the owner of Sollberger's, and it has been a whirlwind process full of humility, growth, excitement and love. I am so grateful (to) the community that welcomed us with open arms, and to Jacques and Edith Sollberger, the previous owners, for being the very best mentors for which anyone could hope.”

Beginning today, Monday, Nov. 9, the store is hosting a going out of business sale with up to 70% off on the shop's entire selection of diamond jewelry, loose diamonds, gold, precious gemstones and watches. The sale will last until all of the store's inventory is sold.

Sollberger's is maintaining a strict sanitizing schedule that it will follow throughout every business day, the release says, and will also enforce social distancing and limited store entrance and occupancy due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The store's hours of operation are from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. For more information, call 601-853-1777 or visit sollbergers.com.

Mangia Bene Announces Charity Nominees for 12 Days of Giving

Mangia Bene Restaurant Management Group, the parent company of Jackson restaurants Bravo! Italian Restaurant and Bar, Broad Street Baking Company and Sal and Mookie's, recently announced the winning nominees for its annual 12 Days of Giving gift card sale.

The 12-day event allows customers to buy three gift cards and get a fourth one free. All three restaurants will then give 10% of the value of each purchase to one of twelve community-nominated charities. Each customer can choose which of their charities their purchase goes toward.

This year, Mangia Bene received more than 1,200 nominations for more than 50 organizations as part of the event, a release from Mangia Bene says. The 12 nominated charities are Magnolia Speech School, Gateway Rescue Mission, The Craftsmen's Guild of Mississippi, Jackson Public Schools, Special Olympics Mississippi, Extra Table, Shower Power, Saint Richard Catholic School, Ronald McDonald House, Southern Christian Services and the Mississippi Kidney Foundation.

Mangia Bene has given away more than $10,000 in gift cards every year since 2014, a release from the group says, which raises an equal amount to feed vulnerable populations, support volunteers and raise funds for Jackson-based charities.

The sale starts Friday, Nov. 13, and runs through midnight on Tuesday, Nov. 24. For more information, visit 3in1giftcard.com.

Molina Healthcare Expands Health Insurance Marketplace to All Mississippi Counties

Molina Healthcare of Mississippi recently announced that it has expanded its health insurance marketplace from 19 counties to all 82 counties in the state. In addition to its healthcare exchange, Molina offers services for Medicaid members through MississippiCAN and the state’s Children’s Health Insurance Program.

Members of Molina's marketplace can receive free preventive care services including screenings, family planning and preventive drugs, a release from Molina says. Molina marketplace plans also include telemedicine services for the same copay as a primary care visit.

Open enrollment for Molina's marketplace in Mississippi runs through Dec. 15 for a membership effective date of Jan. 1, 2021. For more information on enrollment, visit choosemolina.com. For more information on Molina Healthcare, visit molinahealthcare.com.