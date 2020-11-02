Tonya Ware at ReadyNation Mississippi, Jobs for Jacksonians and Mississippi Health Access Exchange

ReadyNation Mississippi, an organization that advocates for evidence-based policies to build a stronger workforce, recently named Tonya Ware, who previously served as the project manager for Leadership Greater Jackson and Youth Leadership Jackson, as its new project director.

In her new role, Ware will work with a coalition of business executives across Mississippi through the Early Learning Investment Council, a release from ReadyNation Mississippi says. The ECIC will focus on developing a skilled workforce by preparing children to succeed in education, work and life.

Ware is the chief executive officer of The Success House in Jackson, which provides mentorship services to entrepreneurs and small business owners throughout Mississippi with an emphasis on assisting women in starting and owning their own businesses.

The Mississippi Business Journal recognized Ware as a “50 Leading Business Women of Mississippi” Honoree in 2019. She earned her bachelor's degree in home economics with an emphasis on communication from Mississippi State University in 1991 and lives in the Jackson metro with her husband, Bishop Adrian Ware, and two children, Wisdom and Wealth.

Jobs for Jacksonians Hosting Recruitment Sessions for Koch Foods, Inc.

Jobs for Jacksonians, an initiative that provides accessible information on employment opportunities for Jackson residents, will host a recruitment session for Koch Foods, Inc., on Wednesday, Nov. 4, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Sykes Community Center (520 Sykes Road) in Jackson.

Koch Foods will conduct on-site interviews and are hiring on the spot, a release from Jobs for Jacksonians says. The company plans to hire more than 100 applicants.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Jobs for Jacksonians requires that all participants wear a face covering at all times.

In addition to recruiting sessions, Jobs for Jacksonians offers job readiness workshops, job search and placement assistance and hosts annual job fairs. The program also offers assistance with writing a professional resume, leadership and professional development training and courses on interviewing improvement techniques.

For more information on the recruitment session and available positions, call Jonathan Barnett at 601-960-0377.

Mississippi State Medical Association Launches Mississippi Health Access Exchange

The Mississippi State Medical Association recently partnered with patient data and technology organization KONZA to establish a physician-led statewide electronic health information exchange called the Mississippi Health Access Exchange.

The program will allow physicians and other clinicians to securely share important patient information at the point of care, a release from MSMA says. Patients can view their medical information from participating providers through a single patient portal, while physicians and other clinicians can meet quality reporting obligations under federal and commercial health plan payment systems.

For more information about the Mississippi Health Access Exchange and participant benefits, visit mhax.org.