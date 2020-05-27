MHA, MSMA Urge Patients to Seek Care in Clinics and Hospitals to Protect Their Health

JACKSON, Miss. – The Mississippi Hospital Association and Mississippi State Medical Association are encouraging patients to seek care in the state’s clinics and hospitals, especially Mississippians who have chronic illnesses or need emergency care. Clinics and hospitals throughout the state have experienced steep declines in outpatient visits during the COVID-19 pandemic with many Mississippians delaying or avoiding medical treatment—a potentially dangerous choice. The organizations recently announced a new campaign called Prepared to Care aimed at informing Mississippians about their range of safe options for seeking medical treatment.

“Mississippi hospitals and physicians are united in ensuring access to safe care for our patients, from doctors’ offices and clinics to emergency departments,” said Timothy H. Moore, president, and chief executive officer of MHA. “Precautions are in place to protect patients when they need face-to-face care. Even throughout the COVID-19 crisis, hospitals have continued to provide a safe and caring environment for Mississippi babies entering the world, for those suffering from accidents and other life-threatening situations, and for our most infirm. We are prepared to care for everyone who walks through our doors every day.”

Overall, Mississippi’s population has a greater risk of medical conditions that may cause significant health complications if treatment is delayed. Approximately 16 percent of the state’s population is 65 or older, and older adults tend to have higher rates of cardiovascular disease, diabetes, and other chronic medical conditions, putting them at much higher risk of significant health complications if they delay regular appointments or emergency care. Mississippi ranks third in the nation for adult diabetes and fourth for hypertension, according to data from the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation. Patients with diabetes, hypertension, any other chronic illnesses benefit immensely from regular, ongoing communication with a physician, and immediate medical care when needed.

“Mississippi’s physicians have done a tremendous job implementing telemedicine procedures to provide care for patients, but we recognize there are some medical situations that require patients to come into a clinic or hospital,” said Claude Brunson, MD, executive director of MSMA. “We still strongly encourage patients to use telemedicine where appropriate, but most importantly, we need Mississippians to know they can get safe, reliable, and high-quality care in-person at their local clinic or hospital today.”

Governor Tate Reeves recently issued a new executive order allowing physicians and hospitals to resume performing “non-emergency, elective medical procedures and surgeries” based on the current guidance from the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH). The current MSDH guidelines include screening all patients for COVID-19 prior to their visit or immediately upon arrival and delivering outpatient services in accordance with current physical distancing recommendations.

For more information about the MHA and MSMA Prepared to Care campaign, visit URL. For more information about MHA, visit mhanet.org. For more information about MSMA, visit msmaonline.org.