Mobile COVID-19 Testing Set for Leake and Hinds Counties

JACKSON, Miss. – Residents of Leake and Hinds counties and surrounding communities can be tested for COVID-19 this week as the University of Mississippi Medical Center and Mississippi State Department of Health continue efforts to stem virus transmission by setting up one-day, drive-through collection sites.

Collection sites were previously announced for this week in Chickasaw, Jones, Yalobusha, Lowndes, Covington and Simpson counties.

Anyone can be tested who is experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, including fever, cough, shortness of breath or sore throat; or who has a known or potential exposure to someone confirmed with the virus.

Those who want to be tested must first get an appointment by going through a free screening from a UMMC clinician, either through the C Spire Health telehealth smartphone app or by phone. The fastest and easiest way to get screened and tested is with the C Spire Health app. It’s available daily from 8 a.m.-8 p.m.

The new testing sites for Saturday, May 23:

Hinds County: Byram Middle School, 2009 Byram Bulldog Boulevard, Byram

Leake County: Standing Pine Facility Building, 416 Arrowhead Road, Walnut Grove

The previously announced testing site for Wednesday, May 20:

Lowndes County: Columbus High School, 215 Hemlock St., Columbus

The previously announced testing site for Thursday, May 21:

Covington County: Covington County Multi-Purpose Building, 68 Collins Industrial Park Drive, Collins

The previously announced testing site for Friday, May 22:

Simpson County: Simpson County Livestock Arena, 2777 Simpson Highway 49, Mendenhall

Testing hours are noon-4 p.m. Only those with appointments will be tested.

Hundreds of people in Mississippi communities have taken advantage of the UMMC/MSDH drive-through collection sites. Those numbers include, as of the end of the day May 18, a total 2,350 people at 64 one-day testing states statewide, plus another 5,321 at the Mississippi State Fairgrounds, for a total of 7,671 tested.

The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency and the Mississippi National Guard are partnering with UMMC and MSDH to coordinate mobile testing sites. UMMC and C Spire have partnered to make the screening free to all Mississippians.

Those without smartphones who want to be screened for testing can call (601) 496-7200.

During drive-through testing, health care professionals will collect specimen samples via a nose swab. Those being tested will not exit their vehicle. For more information about testing, click here.