 Governor Tate Reeves Releases Guidelines for In-Person Worship Services | Jackson Free Press | Jackson, MS

Governor Tate Reeves Releases Guidelines for In-Person Worship Services

Consulting with Dr. Thomas Dobbs and our state health officials, Governor Reeves developed guidelines for worship leaders and their congregations to join together to practice their faiths while continuing to help protect public health and flatten the curve. Photo by Debby Hudson on Unsplash

Consulting with Dr. Thomas Dobbs and our state health officials, Governor Reeves developed guidelines for worship leaders and their congregations to join together to practice their faiths while continuing to help protect public health and flatten the curve. Photo by Debby Hudson on Unsplash

Verbatim Statement Tuesday, May 19, 2020 3:22 p.m. CDT
0

JACKSON — Today, Governor Tate Reeves released social distancing and sanitation guidelines for in-person worship services to safely resume across Mississippi.

Consulting with Dr. Thomas Dobbs and our state health officials, Governor Reeves developed guidelines for worship leaders and their congregations to join together to practice their faiths while continuing to help protect public health and flatten the curve.

"I’ll just say this as a personal point. My family is likely going to continue worshiping from home for a while. The church is not a building. We can honor our Lord and keep our neighbors safe. You don’t need to rush back. We do want to provide a playbook for how to do it safely, when pastors determine the time is right," said Governor Tate Reeves.

The guidelines include steps to prepare houses of worship, plan for logistics and worship programming, and direct staff and worship leadership on social distancing protocols. You can view the full guidelines for in-person worship services here.

Governor Reeves made the announcement at today's press briefing, which you can view on our Facebook page here.

Churches and places of worship were deemed an essential business or operation and were never instructed to close, though they were encouraged to offer services online and remotely to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

More stories by this author

Thanks to all our new JFP VIPs!

COVID-19 has closed down the main sources of the JFP's revenue -- concerts, festivals, fundraisers, restaurants and bars. If everyone reading this article gives $5 or more, we should be able to continue publishing through the crisis. Please pay what you can to keep us reporting and publishing.

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

comments powered by Disqus

COVID-19 Coverage


See our archive of continuing coverage of COVID-19 in Jackson and Central Mississippi. We're actively updating these threads: Event Cancellations and Curbside Restaurant Service.

Join JFP VIP During COVID-19

COVID-19 has closed down the main sources of our revenue -- concerts, festivals, fundraisers, restaurants and bars. If you appreciate our work, please become a JFP VIP. We have a new "Pay What You Can" option--please pay what you can to keep us publishing.

Sponsors

Recent Comments

see recent 25 »