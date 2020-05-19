Feed the Front Lines, SB 2772 and Mississippi Casinos Reopening

The Mangia Bene restaurant group has partnered with the Junior League of Jackson to send food to the healthcare workers at the VA Medical Center in Jackson through a program called "Feed the Front Line."

Customers can make a secure donation through the online ordering menus at BRAVO! Italian Restaurant and Bar, Sal & Mookie's New York Pizza and Ice Cream Joint and Broad Street Baking Company to support the program. Mangia Bene is taking donations in increments between $5 and $100.

"Feed the Front Line" is available at Broad Street Monday through Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., Sal & Mookie's Tuesday through Saturday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. and BRAVO! Wednesday through Sunday from 4:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

For more information, visit mangiabene-catering.com or any of the individual restaurants' websites.

Legislature Passes SB 2772 for Business Relief

On Thursday, May 14, the Mississippi Legislature approved Senate Bill 2772, which will provide $300 million in financial relief to Mississippi businesses forced to close during COVID-19. The federal government authorized Mississippi to administer $1.25 billion in COVID-19 relief funds to small businesses facing financial hardship from the pandemic.



The bill ensures an immediate one-time payment of $2,000 to Mississippi businesses that registered with the Mississippi Department of Revenue, were actively engaged in business activity before March 1, 2020 and had no more than 50 full-time equivalent employees, among other requirements.

Eligible retail businesses include child daycare centers, restaurants, barbershops, beauty salons and more. The Mississippi Department of Finance and Administration will administer and disburse the funds.

SB 2772 also includes the “Back to Business Mississippi” Grant Program, which provides grants between $1,500 and $25,000 to eligible businesses. To be eligible for the grant, a business must be in good standing with the Mississippi Secretary of State as of March 1, 2020, have suffered a business interruption due to COVID-19 and having fewer than 50 FTEs. The grant can cover eligible expenses including mortgage interest, rent, payroll, and other lawful business expenses that do not exceed a two-month period. The MDA will administer and award grants to small businesses that qualify.

For the first 21 days of the grant program, MDA will only review applications for businesses that did not receive a Small Business Administration Paycheck Protection Program loan or Economic Injury Disaster Loan, did not receive any other federal aid and did not receive compensation from any insurance company for business interruption. MDA will reserve $40 million for grants for eligible minority-owned businesses for the first 60 days of the grant program.

For more information on the programs and grants, call 601-487-4550.

Mississippi Casinos Receive Clearance to Reopen

The Mississippi Gaming Commission announced on Thursday, May 14, that casinos in the state can start reopening on Thursday, May 21, two months after the commission closed Mississippi's state-regulated casinos on March 16 due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Associated Press reported. Gaming Commission executive director Allen Godfrey confirmed the reopening date to WLOX-TV and the Sun Herald.

MGC released an order on Friday, May 15, with safety guidelines and requirements for social distancing between customers and frequent cleaning of slot machines and other equipment. Casinos on the Mississippi Gulf Coast have been moving slot machines and table games to meet social distancing guidelines. Casinos will also have to call in employees and make arrangements for food delivery.

In Louisiana, casinos received the okay to begin reopening in most places on Monday, May 18, but must still remain closed in New Orleans.