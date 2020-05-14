USM Virtual EagleTHON, Millsaps Campus Reopening and The Haven Promise

Student organizations at the University of Southern Mississippi recently held their annual dance marathon event, EagleTHON, virtually for the first time due to COVID-19 campus closures. USM founded EagleTHON, which raises funds and awareness for Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals, in 2016.

EagleTHON’s was originally scheduled to take place on April 25, but social distancing restrictions forced student organizations to redesign the event for 2020. The re-imagined EagleTHON featured two days of hourly, virtual programming that honored members of USM's campus community and the children and families who benefit from Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals. Students raised $52,863.84 through the event, which is the largest amount it has ever brought in, a release from USM says.

For more information about EagleTHON, email the Office of Student Leadership and Involvement at [email protected] or call 601-266-4403.

Millsaps Preparing to Resume On-Campus Instruction in Fall

After conducting remote instruction for most of the 2020 spring academic term due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Millsaps College is preparing to reopen its campus in August while still planning to support remote instruction in all classes for any students who are unable to return to campus.

Millsaps has formed six planning groups to assist with the college’s on-campus COVID-19 response for the coming semester. Planning group membership consists of Millsaps stakeholders including students, faculty, staff, alumni and trustees.

Currently, group members are making plans for the college's academic program; commencement and special events; Division III athletics programs; finances; instructional technology and services; and return-to-campus preparations.

For more information on Millsaps' plans for the 2020 fall semester, visit millsaps.edu.

Belhaven Giving Scholarship and Grants to Students Staying Close to Home

Belhaven University recently announced that it is guaranteeing a minimum of $12,500 in scholarships and grants to Mississippi class of 2020 high school graduates and community college transfers to support students who are staying close to their homes due to the COVID-19 crisis.

"The Haven Promise" program will give all entering freshmen a minimum of $50,000 in scholarships and grants over four years. The program is open to class of 2020 graduates at any Mississippi public, private or charter high school; class of 2020 home school graduates who are Mississippi residents; and transfer students from any Mississippi community or junior college.

Incoming freshmen will receive a minimum of $12,500 in annual scholarships and grants for up to four years, while transfer students who are enrolling full-time at Belhaven University in fall 2020 will receive the funds for two years. Belhaven will also automatically evaluate all applicants for additional scholarship and grant opportunities.

All program recipients must enroll during the fall 2020 semester at the Jackson residential campus and be seeking their first bachelor degree. The scholarship is not available for students enrolling in online programs or adult and graduate programs in Jackson, DeSoto County, Chattanooga or Dalton.

For more information on "The Haven Promise," call 601-968-5940 or email [email protected].

