Hinds County District Five Supervisor to Provide Relief to Elderly Residents

Hind County, MS: In an effort to provide assistance during the COVID-19 pandemic to one of Hinds County’s vulnerable populations, Hinds County District 5 Supervisor Bobby McGowan will be hosting a series of giveaways this weekend to and for senior citizens who reside in his district.

Because of the senior population’s diminished capacity to obtain some essential items, Supervisor McGowan has seen a need to make sure they are readily available and accessible by seniors. Therefore, he has arranged to set up the distribution of some items in three central community areas. The giveaways will include: some personal protective equipment (i.e., face masks and gloves), water, and other items.

GIVEAWAY TIMES AND LOCATIONS

• Friday, May 15th @ 1:00 pm – Mart 51

• Saturday, May 16th @ 1:00 pm – Terry Community Center

• Sunday, May 17th @ 1:00 pm – Utica Community Center

For additional information about this press release and these giveaways, please email Supervisor Bobby McGowan, [email protected], or call him at 601-214-0865.