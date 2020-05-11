Visit Jackson 2020 Tour Guide, Mississippi Restaurant Promise and Fresh Market Fundraiser

Visit Jackson recently released its 2020 Tour Guide, which includes 82 pages of information and creative content on Jackson's neighborhoods, public art, restaurants and more. This year's cover art, titled "JXN Icons," depicts four notable Jacksonians: Civil Rights leader and NAACP Field Officer Medgar Evers; writer and photographer Eudora Welty; USA IBC founder and American ballet dancer Thalia Mara; and musician and philanthropist David Banner. Reshonda Perryman, Visit Jackson’s Creative Design Manager, created the cover image.

Perryman also recently created a full-scale mural version of the same image on the back wall of the Old Capitol Inn, facing the front entrance of the Two Mississippi Museums in downtown Jackson. The original 5’x6’ hand-painted version of the image is on display in Visit Jackson’s executive board room at 308 E. Pearl St.

The Visit Jackson Tour Guide is available for pickup at the JXN Welcome Center. Customers can also request a copy online at visitJackson.com. Hotels, restaurants and other attractions in Jackson can request deliveries of the guide by calling 601-960-1891.

Mississippi Restaurant Association Releases Mississippi Restaurant Promise

The Mississippi Restaurant Association recently released what it calls “The Mississippi Restaurant Promise,” which is a public pledge from local restaurant owners to the public detailing how restaurants will take all necessary safety and sanitation measures as the state allows restaurants to reopen dine-in service amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

As part of the Mississippi Restaurant Promise, all restaurants will ensure that no tables have more than 6 people and that parties will stay at least 6 feet apart at all times. Hand sanitizing stations will be available to both customers and employees, and employees will sanitize their hands both when they enter the restaurant and between customers.

Restaurants have also pledged to disinfect each dining area after every use and clean common areas and surfaces regularly. Condiments will be available on request in single-use portions only, and restaurants will use disposable menus.

Employees will not leave table settings including dishes, silverware or glasses on unoccupied tables, and all employees must pass a health screening before entering the restaurant.

Fresh Market Partnering with Feeding America to Feed Local Communities

The Fresh Market recently partnered with local communities to raise money for Feeding America during April, with a goal of providing five million meals through a network of 200 member food banks to help those in need during the COVID-19 crisis.

Customers raised a total of $259,728 throughout the month, and Fresh Market committed to matching donations up to $250,000. The store also received an additional $23,533 through online donations. The fundraiser provided a total of 5.3 million meals in local communities and helped create an inventory of emergency food boxes to distribute in area food banks

Feeding America estimates it will need an additional $1.4 billion in resources over the next six months to sustain operations through the crisis, a release from Fresh Market says. Feeding America established a COVID-19 Response Fund to pool contributions from the public to support food banks across the country. Every dollar raised from the COVID-19 response fund will go toward food and fundraising efforts for those food banks.

The Fresh Market is still collecting donations for Feeding America even after the end of the event. Every dollar raised helps provide at least 10 meals through Feeding America, with 90% of the funds staying in The Fresh Market’s local communities, the release says. Guests can donate online at feedingamerica.org/thefreshmarket-covid.