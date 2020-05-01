Women’s Foundation of Mississippi Awards COVID-19 Rapid Response Grants

Jackson, MS – April 30, 2020- The Women’s Foundation of Mississippi, a public grant making foundation focused on improving conditions for women and girls across the state, announced rapid response grant awards totaling $55,000 for eleven Mississippi-based nonprofit agencies and programs directly serving some of our state’s most vulnerable women and families in wake of the public health crisis caused by COVID-19. Awards will support organizations across the state that serve women and families, many at or below the poverty level who are already struggling, and find themselves even more severely impacted now. We know that this public health crisis is disproportionately affecting women and people of color. Many Mississippi women work in job sectors that are being hit the hardest by COVID-19: healthcare, retail, food services, social services, and education. These funds are available for immediate use by the granted organizations and will help them continue serving their communities.

The organizations and needs the grants will support include:

Cary Christian Center; Cary, MS – funding for personal protective equipment, hygiene items, at-home visits for expecting moms, food supplies

Coahoma Community College; Clarksdale, MS – women’s emergency funding to cover individual, critical needs to support female students at risk of dropping out

East Mississippi Community College; Scuba, MS – funding for a drive-through food pantry and an on-campus pantry including food and personal hygiene items

Hinds Community College; Raymond, MS – funding for the SingleStop center that provides wrap-around services to at-risk students; technology needs

Jones College; Ellisville, MS – women’s emergency funding to cover individual, critical needs to support female students at risk of dropping out

Magnolia Medical Foundation; Natchez, MS – funding for mental health counseling for women in the Natchez Housing Authority; food and hygiene supplies

The Lighthouse: Black Girl Projects; Jackson, MS – funding for mental health counseling for college-aged women; care packages

Spring Initiative; Clarksdale, MS – funding to support direct assistance to families for rent, utilities, and other critical needs

Teen Health Mississippi; Jackson, MS – funding to support the Teen Safety and Emergency Fund; delivery of personal care kits for teenagers throughout state

Tutwiler Community Education Center; Tutwiler, MS – funding to support the local manufacturing of personal protective equipment and medical gear including masks; food supplies

Mississippi Low-Income Childcare Initiative (MLICCI); Biloxi, MS – funding to support critical needs for childcare centers.

The mission of the Women’s Foundation of Mississippi is economic security for women. Learn more about the Women’s Foundation of Mississippi by visiting our website at womensfoundationms.org.