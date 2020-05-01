Mayor Lumumba Extends Stay at Home Order Until May 15

(Jackson, MS) – On Thursday, Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba signed an Executive Order to further extend the current Stay at Home order from May 1 until May 15.

“I want to remind people that we are still in a critical stage in our fight to flatten the curve in this COVID-19 pandemic. It is imperative that everyone maintain their vigilance and only go out if it is absolutely necessary. Maintain social distancing, cover your face when out in public, and maintain proper handwashing and coughing hygiene,” said Mayor Lumumba.

The Amended Order is largely the same as the original, with the following changes that were made in consideration due to the economic and health interests of the city:

Strengthens the City’s social distancing requirements

Gives residents additional flexibility in their activities and operations

Provides measured relief to non-essential businesses in the safest way possible

The most prominent changes are as follows:

Non-essential retail stores, malls, and grooming business must remain closed but may open for the limited purposes of fulfilling telephonic and online orders through drive-thru, curbside pick-up and/or delivery services – which are now deemed to be Minimum Basic Operations.

Employees working inside the store must follow the Social Distancing Requirements provided in the Amended Order, and must wear a face covering when they may come within six feet of another employee or a customer.

Additionally, the order requires that hand sanitizer must be on on-site of any open business and frequent hand-washing must be maintained.