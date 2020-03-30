 Miss. House Democrats Call on Gov. Reeves to Ease Burden on Families Caused by COVID-19 | Jackson Free Press | Jackson, MS

Miss. House Democrats Call on Gov. Reeves to Ease Burden on Families Caused by COVID-19

Verbatim Statement Monday, March 30, 2020 4:23 p.m. CDT
Gov. Reeves March 30 COVID-19 Letter

Jackson, MS - Today, Mississippi House Democrats wrote a letter to Governor Reeves encouraging the Governor to take advantage of newly enacted federal legislation that could assist Mississippi families with the costs of health care, child care, and groceries.

In addition, MS House Democrats provided Governor Reeves with a list of urgent policy recommendations regarding the administration and implementation of this new legislation. Read the full letter with the policy recommendations here.

