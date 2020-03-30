Miss. House Democrats Call on Gov. Reeves to Ease Burden on Families Caused by COVID-19

Jackson, MS - Today, Mississippi House Democrats wrote a letter to Governor Reeves encouraging the Governor to take advantage of newly enacted federal legislation that could assist Mississippi families with the costs of health care, child care, and groceries.
In addition, MS House Democrats provided Governor Reeves with a list of urgent policy recommendations regarding the administration and implementation of this new legislation. Read the full letter with the policy recommendations here.
More stories by this author
COVID-19 has closed down the main sources of the JFP's revenue -- concerts, festivals, fundraisers, restaurants and bars. If everyone reading this article gives $5 or more, we should be able to continue publishing through the crisis. Please pay what you can to keep us reporting and publishing.
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.comments powered by Disqus