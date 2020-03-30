 JPS Announces Extension of Food Programs During School Closures | Jackson Free Press | Jackson, MS

JPS Announces Extension of Food Programs During School Closures

Photo courtesy USM

Photo courtesy USM

Verbatim Statement Monday, March 30, 2020 9:31 a.m. CDT
0

Jackson Public Schools will continue to serve Grab-and-Go breakfast and lunch meals during school closures through April 17, 2020. Children 18 years of age and under can pick up breakfast and lunch at no cost. No ID is required. They do not have to be a JPS student. Adult meals are $2.50 for breakfast and $3.75 for lunch. Meals will be served Monday- Friday from 9–11 a.m. at the following locations:

North

· Boyd Elementary, 4531 Broadmeadow Street

· North Jackson Elementary, 650 James M. Davis Drive

· Spann Elementary, 1615 Brecon Drive

Central

· Blackburn Middle, 1311 W. Pearl Street

· Galloway Elementary, 186 Idlewild Street

· Lake Elementary, 472 Mt. Vernon Avenue

· Raines Elementary, 156 N. Flag Chapel Road

· Smith Elementary, 3900 Parkway Avenue

South

· Marshall Elementary, 2909 Oak Forest Drive

· Peeples Middle, 2940 Belvedere Drive

· Whitten Middle, 210 Daniel Lake Boulevard

· Wilkins Elementary, 1970 Castle Hill Drive

The selection of these sites was based on their location and serviceability in areas throughout the city of Jackson.

More stories by this author

COVID-19 has closed down the main sources of the JFP's revenue -- concerts, festivals, fundraisers, restaurants and bars. If everyone reading this article gives $5 or more, we should be able to continue publishing through the crisis. Please pay what you can to keep us reporting and publishing.

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

comments powered by Disqus

COVID-19 Coverage


See our archive of continuing coverage of COVID-19 in Jackson and Central Mississippi. We're actively updating these threads: Event Cancellations and Curbside Restaurant Service.

Support JFP During COVID-19

COVID-19 has closed down the main sources of our revenue -- concerts, festivals, fundraisers, restaurants and bars. If you appreciate our work, please become a JFP VIP. We have a new "Pay What You Can" option--please pay what you can to keep us publishing.

Sponsors

Recent Comments

see recent 25 »