There are more than 1 million restaurants in the U.S., home to more than 15 million employees. Early estimates indicate that our industry is the largest sector impacted by the spread of COVID-19, with 5 to 7 million restaurant workers expected to lose their jobs. In the face of this global pandemic, the National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation believes that our mission — to support and empower our industry's workforce — is more important than ever.
NRAEF set up the Restaurant Employee Relief Fund to help restaurant industry employees experiencing hardship in the wake of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak. Through this Fund, grants will be made to restaurant industry employees who have demonstrated being financially impacted by COVID-19, whether through a decrease in wages or loss of employment. These grants will be made on a first-come-first-served basis, subject to availability of funds. 100% of the Fund's proceeds will go to providing grants to restaurant workers.
RELIEF CRITERIA
Funds will be available for restaurant employees who can demonstrate that they:
• Worked on a part- or full-time basis in the restaurant industry for at least 90 days in the past
yea, and
• Have had a primary source of income in the restaurant industry for the last year; and
• Have experienced a decrease in wages or loss of job on or after March 10, 2020; and
• livein the United States, an overseas U.S. military base, or any U.S. territory; and
• Are over the age of legal majority in their U.S. state or territory.
RELIEF AMOUNT
• One-time, $500 check to use towards housing, transportation, utilities, child-care, groceries,
medical bills or student loans
RELIEF PROCESS
• Complete grant requests online via simple foss at RERF.us (available April 2.)
• Requests reviewed and verified by the NRAEF team
• Confirm applicant is eligible and has not previously received financial aid from the Fund
• Check mailed to recipient — funds will be disbursed on a first-come- first-served basis
TO SUPPORT
Contact Allison Rhyne, Vice President of Development, [email protected], 202-315-4119
More stories by this author
- UMMC Begins In-House Testing for COVID-19
- Jackson Police Seeking Persons of Interest
- Mississippi State Board of Education Suspends Key Policies to Manage Impact of Extended School Closures
- Local Businesses Collaborate to Serve 3,000 Dinners to Jackson Families
- Be on Guard as Telephone Scammers Set to Cash in on Coronavirus
COVID-19 has closed down the main sources of the JFP's revenue -- concerts, festivals, fundraisers, restaurants and bars. If everyone reading this article gives $5 or more, we should be able to continue publishing through the crisis. Please pay what you can to keep us reporting and publishing.
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.comments powered by Disqus