There are more than 1 million restaurants in the U.S., home to more than 15 million employees. Early estimates indicate that our industry is the largest sector impacted by the spread of COVID-19, with 5 to 7 million restaurant workers expected to lose their jobs. In the face of this global pandemic, the National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation believes that our mission — to support and empower our industry's workforce — is more important than ever.

NRAEF set up the Restaurant Employee Relief Fund to help restaurant industry employees experiencing hardship in the wake of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak. Through this Fund, grants will be made to restaurant industry employees who have demonstrated being financially impacted by COVID-19, whether through a decrease in wages or loss of employment. These grants will be made on a first-come-first-served basis, subject to availability of funds. 100% of the Fund's proceeds will go to providing grants to restaurant workers.

RELIEF CRITERIA

Funds will be available for restaurant employees who can demonstrate that they:

• Worked on a part- or full-time basis in the restaurant industry for at least 90 days in the past

yea, and

• Have had a primary source of income in the restaurant industry for the last year; and

• Have experienced a decrease in wages or loss of job on or after March 10, 2020; and

• livein the United States, an overseas U.S. military base, or any U.S. territory; and

• Are over the age of legal majority in their U.S. state or territory.

RELIEF AMOUNT

• One-time, $500 check to use towards housing, transportation, utilities, child-care, groceries,

medical bills or student loans

RELIEF PROCESS

• Complete grant requests online via simple foss at RERF.us (available April 2.)

• Requests reviewed and verified by the NRAEF team

• Confirm applicant is eligible and has not previously received financial aid from the Fund

• Check mailed to recipient — funds will be disbursed on a first-come- first-served basis

TO SUPPORT

Contact Allison Rhyne, Vice President of Development, [email protected], 202-315-4119