Jackson Police Seeking Persons of Interest

Jackson Police are seeking persons of interest in the murder investigation of, Nicholas Robertson. Robertson was shot multiple times on Florence Avenue during last month and had later succumbed to his injuries at a local hospital.
Investigators are interested in speaking with the following individuals:
Orrin Kyle Donald-29, W/M
Christopher C. Martin-23, W/M
Brandon Jace Sumrall-22, W/M
Desmond Green-39, B/M
These individuals are considered persons of interest only at this time.
Anyone who knows these individuals are asked to have them contact the Jackson Police Department at 601-960-1234, or call Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS(8477) and provide their whereabouts.
This investigation is ongoing.
