 Jackson Police Seeking Persons of Interest | Jackson Free Press | Jackson, MS

Jackson Police Seeking Persons of Interest

Photo by Imani Khayyam

Photo by Imani Khayyam

Verbatim Statement Friday, March 27, 2020 12:13 p.m. CDT
0

Jackson Police are seeking persons of interest in the murder investigation of, Nicholas Robertson. Robertson was shot multiple times on Florence Avenue during last month and had later succumbed to his injuries at a local hospital.

Investigators are interested in speaking with the following individuals:

Orrin Kyle Donald-29, W/M

Christopher C. Martin-23, W/M

Brandon Jace Sumrall-22, W/M

Desmond Green-39, B/M

These individuals are considered persons of interest only at this time.

Anyone who knows these individuals are asked to have them contact the Jackson Police Department at 601-960-1234, or call Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS(8477) and provide their whereabouts.

This investigation is ongoing.

More stories by this author

COVID-19 has closed down the main sources of the JFP's revenue -- concerts, festivals, fundraisers, restaurants and bars. If everyone reading this article gives $5 or more, we should be able to continue publishing through the crisis. Please pay what you can to keep us reporting and publishing.

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

comments powered by Disqus

COVID-19 Coverage


See our archive of continuing coverage of COVID-19 in Jackson and Central Mississippi. We're actively updating these threads: Event Cancellations and Curbside Restaurant Service.

Support JFP During COVID-19

COVID-19 has closed down the main sources of our revenue -- concerts, festivals, fundraisers, restaurants and bars. If you appreciate our work, please become a JFP VIP. We have a new "Pay What You Can" option--please pay what you can to keep us publishing.

Sponsors

Recent Comments

see recent 25 »