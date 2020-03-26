Local Businesses Collaborate to Serve 3,000 Dinners to Jackson Families

Eaton Aerospace along with the teams at the Systems Companies and the Center for Entrepreneurship have partnered to fund hot dinners for JPS scholars and families during the COVID-19 crisis. This support helps JPS children to receive a well-balanced, nutritious meal.

Eaton Aerospace donated $4,600 and the Systems Companies team and the Center for Entrepreneurship has contributed $9,300 for a total contribution of $13,900 toward providing evening meals for JPS families.

These generous donations by our community partners will provide a total of 3,000 hot dinner meals to JPS families to be distributed from 3-5 p.m. March 26 and 27 at Bates Elementary/Cardozo Middle, Chastain Middle and Galloway Elementary schools. This is in addition to the Grab-and-Go breakfast and lunch meals being distributed Monday-Friday by our Child Nutrition team. The meals will include:

Thursday, March 26

⦁ Chicken Tetrazzini​

⦁ Green Beans​

⦁ Dinner Roll​

⦁ Utensils/Napkin​

Friday, March 27​

⦁ Baked Chicken

⦁ Oven Roasted Potatoes​

⦁ California Vegetables​

⦁ Garlic toast​

⦁ Utensils/Napkin​

“We are truly grateful for the generous support of our partners to support our Jackson Public Schools families during this unprecedented situation. We ask for your continual support to allow us to continue these invaluable resources to reduce food insecurity among our families,” said Thea Faulkner, JPS Director of Partners in Education.