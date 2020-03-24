City of Jacskon, Metropolitan YMCAs Partner to Combat Child Hunger

(JACKSON, Miss.) – The City of Jackson Department of Parks and Recreation in partnership with the YMCAs of Mississippi’s Feeding Program is providing free Grab & Go meals to children ages 18 and under during school closings due to the COVID-19 Coronavirus outbreak.

In addition to working with the YMCA to keep children well-nourished and healthy during this time, other partners including the USDA and the Mississippi Department of Education Office of Child Nutrition, have joined in the effort.

Free Grab & Go lunches for children can be picked up at these location and times:

· Clinton YMCA/400 Lindale Street Clinton MS 39056/12pm-1pm

· Soul City Church/242 Whitfield Street Jackson MS 39202/12pm-1pm

· Westside Park/1450 Wiggins Road Jackson MS 39209/12pm-1pm

· Battlefield Park/953 Porter Street Jackson MS 39204/12pm-1pm

· Vergy P. Middleton/3971 Flag Chapel Road Jackson MS 39213/12pm-1pm

· Grove Park/4126 Parkway Ave Jackson MS 39213/12pm-1pm

“In today’s society, regardless of the pandemic that we are facing, there is no reason for any child to go hungry. And so, I am grateful to all of the community partners working together to ensure that we can feed our young people during this time of need,” said Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba.

The Y’s Food Program is part of a year-round effort to address child hunger. Last year, Metropolitan YMCAs of Jackson served over 51,000 meals and snacks to kids and teens in Jackson and surrounding communities.

“During times of uncertainty, families can count on the Y to provide essential services for the community,” said Jara Miller, CEO, Metropolitan YMCAs of Mississippi. “The YMCA is committed to ensuring kids in our communities have ongoing, uninterrupted access to nutrition, especially while schools are closed.”