Atmos Energy and MS Food Network Partner with JPS to Feed Families

The Mississippi Food Network and Atmos Energy partnered to fund weekend sacks of food to Jackson Public Schools’ scholars. This support helps JPS children to receive supplemental nutritious and easy-to-prepare foods during the weekends. Atmos Energy contributed $9,200 to Mississippi Food Network to provide food for 1,200 bags of food over the next two weekends.

"We are extremely grateful to Atmos Energy and the Mississippi Food Network for their generous donations to support our families in these uncertain times," said Superintendent Dr. Errick L. Greene. "We will continue to collaborate and utilize our resources to support our students to receive the proper nourishment during the school closure.”

“In this trying and unprecedented time, we are thankful to Atmos for their very kind donation to the Backpack Program. This funding allows Mississippi Food Network to continue to provide a much-needed service to the students in the Jackson Public School system. We thank the state leaders, community members, and local businesses who have gone the extra mile for Mississippi families,” said Charles Beady, CEO of the MS Food Network.

Food will be available Friday, March 27, at designated locations within JPS. The bags include:

2 breakfast items (cold cereal)

2 main dishes (soup, pasta meal, etc.)

2 fruit juice boxes (apple juice, grape juice, orange juice, etc.)

2 fruit cups (fruit cups, apple sauce etc.)

1 dairy (shelf-stable white milk, chocolate milk, strawberry milk)

“Atmos Energy is committed to helping our communities during this challenging time,” said Bobby Morgan, Vice President of Public Affairs. “We are grateful to support such these organizations that make a real difference in fighting food insecurity among young children in Mississippi.”

