SBA Includes Warren County in Declaration of Disaster for the Region

March 20, 2020 / Vicksburg, Mississippi. The Vicksburg Warren Chamber of Commerce announced today that Warren County was included in a Declaration of Disaster authorized by the Small Business Administration for the State of Louisiana. The declaration includes all counties in Louisiana and border Mississippi counties including Warren.

Small businesses, private non-profit organizations of any size, small agricultural cooperatives and small aquaculture enterprises that have been financially impacted as a direct result of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) since Jan. 31, 2020, may qualify for Economic Injury Disaster Loans of up to $2 million to help meet financial obligations and operating expenses which could have been met had the disaster not occurred” said Administrator Jovita CarranzaCarranza in a press release issued earlier today.

According to Pablo Diaz, President & CEO of the Vicksburg Warren County Chamber of Commerce, the loans can be used to pay fixed debts, payroll, accounts payable and other bills that can't be paid because of the impact the ongoing crisis is having on the business.

Applicants may apply online, receive additional disaster assistance information and download applications at https://disasterloan.sba.gov/ela. Applicants may also call SBA’s Customer Service Center at (800) 659-2955 or email [email protected] for more information on SBA disaster assistance. Individuals who are deaf or hard‑of‑hearing may call (800) 877-8339. Completed applications should be mailed to U.S. Small Business Administration, Processing and Disbursement Center, 14925 Kingsport Road, Fort Worth, TX 76155.

The deadline to apply for an Economic Injury Disaster Loan is Dec. 21, 2020.