From restaurateur Jeff E Good this morning: big open-air produce sale at Broad Street Bakery & Cafe NOW:

"We just partnered with Sunrise produce. They have a huge truckload of produce which will spoil if not sold. They are bringing it Broad Street and at 11:15 this morning, we will open an open-air produce stand with deeply discounted prices. All must be sold ... 60% of proceeds goes to my employees who have lost their jobs to the pandemic! CHEAPEST PRODUCE IN TOWN... AND SUPPORTING THOSE WHO LOST THEIR JOBS.

Sale will extend into the afternoon until all is gone. Our staff will be able to shop for free as well as an added benefit.