From restaurateur Jeff E Good this morning: big open-air produce sale at Broad Street Bakery & Cafe NOW:
"We just partnered with Sunrise produce. They have a huge truckload of produce which will spoil if not sold. They are bringing it Broad Street and at 11:15 this morning, we will open an open-air produce stand with deeply discounted prices. All must be sold ... 60% of proceeds goes to my employees who have lost their jobs to the pandemic! CHEAPEST PRODUCE IN TOWN... AND SUPPORTING THOSE WHO LOST THEIR JOBS.
Sale will extend into the afternoon until all is gone. Our staff will be able to shop for free as well as an added benefit.
More stories by this author
- SBA Includes Warren County in Declaration of Disaster for the Region
- Precautionary Boil Water Notice
- MSDH News: Health Officials Confirm First Coronavirus Death in Mississippi
- UMMC Experts Offer Advice on Dealing with COVID-19 Stressors
- Letter from Superintendent Dr. Errick L. Greene Regarding JPS Response to the Coronavirus
Like independent media outlets around the world, the Jackson Free Press works hard to produce important content on a limited budget. We'd love your help! Become a JFP VIP member today and/or donate to our journalism fund. Thanks for considering a JFP VIP membership or one-time support.
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.comments powered by Disqus