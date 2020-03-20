How Local Businesses are Handling COVID-19

The COVID-19 outbreak is causing mass temporary closures of local businesses across the spectrum. Fortunately, plenty of those businesses have stepped up to help their employees and their communities in their own ways. Here's a list of what some Jackson businesses are doing during these trying times.

Walker's Drive In, Local 463, CAET and Parlor Market Donation Drive

Walker's Drive In, Local 463, CAET and Parlor Market all temporarily closed after lunch on Friday, March 20. To help their employees in the meantime, all four restaurants are holding a donation drive for seating when they reopen. Customers can reserve any one seat they choose at a date of their choosing after the restaurants reopen for each donation of $100, or two seats for $200 or three for $300. One hundred percent of each donation will go to restaurant staff to support them during the COVID-19 outbreak. For more information, visit the respective restaurants' Facebook pages.

Barrelhouse

In an effort to help its staff amid COVID-19 restaurant closures, Barrelhouse will be open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for gift card purchases only. The restaurant will have a manager in house to take gift card orders inside or by phone. All proceeds from gift card purchases will go directly toward helping pay staff their normal wages during the closure.

Elvie's

Elvie's has partnered with Sow Reap Feed, a local organization that focuses on urban farming to fight hunger and food insecurity, to collect donations of food or money with the goal of delivering 1,000 bagged lunches to kids in Jackson who will go hungry without access to a free school meal amid COVID-19 closures. Donations can be dropped off at the restaurant.

In addition to these measures, Elvie's is supporting their team through gift cards sales, available for purchase in person or over the phone, and DIY mixers for two of their most popular cocktails, the Sunday Stroll and Pepper Jelly Julep, for $10. For information, call 601-863-8828 or visit elviesrestaurant.com.

Cock of the Walk

Cock of the Walk in Ridgeland is donating 20 percent of all gift card proceeds to servers amid COVID-19 closures. To order a gift card by mail, call 601-856-5500.

Mangia Bene

Bravo! Italian Restaurant, Broad Street Baking Co. and Sal and Mookie's have all temporarily closed, but customers can still support the business and its employees through gift card purchases at 3in1giftcard.com. During the closure, one part of gift card sales will go to employees and the other will go to offset expenses that accrue while the restaurants are closed. Gift cards are available by mail up to $250 or electronically.

The Manship Wood Fired Kitchen

The Manship has temporarily closed, but customers can still order gift cards online in any amount and schedule delivery for a date of their choosing.

Whole Foods Market

Whole Foods has adjusted its store hours across all location. Customers can visit the Whole Foods website for more information on their store’s updated hours.

All Whole Foods Market stores in the U.S., Canada and the U.K. will now service customers who are age 60 and older one hour before opening to the general public to help them shop in a less crowded environment.

Additionally, Whole Foods stores will close up to two hours early to give team members more time to restock shelves, sanitize stores and rest. During this time, stores will remain open for grocery pickup and fulfilling Prime delivery orders only.

Table 100

Table 100 gift cards are available in amounts from $50 to $200 and delivered within 5-10 business days. It can be shipped to you or the gift recipient. For a limited time, purchase a gift card of $30 or more and receive a bonus card worth 50% of the purchase price for free. The gift card will never expire. Limit up to $500. Purchase online now at tableonehundred.com and Table 100 will mail your gift card and bonus card to you.

4TopHospitality

4TopHospitality restaurant group, owner of Amerigo, CHAR, Sombra, Anjou, Saltine and more, is offering gift cards in multiple denominations in both traditional and printable formats. Virtual e-cards are delivered instantly via email with free delivery and plastic gift cards are shipped via USPS for $1.99 within one business day of ordering. Gift cards can be redeemed at any 4TopHospitality location.

StudiOm

StudiOm is offering online yoga and mat pilates classes with FaceTime for all paying students. Go to studiomyogafms.com to buy classes and check on class times and cancellations. Text 601-209-6325 about 5-10 minutes before your class starts. You will receive a FaceTime call to accept when your class begins.

Fondren Fitness

Fondren Fitness has temporarily closed, but in the meantime the gym is offering a new service called Fondren Fitness Online. The service offers online workout content for home exercise, including a 20-minute Wake Up Shape Up morning workout. For more information, visit fondrenfitness.com.

Planet Fitness

All Planet Fitness clubs have closed until further notice, and the company has proactively frozen all memberships and will not charge any fees while the clubs remain closed.

To help keep people fit and healthy while staying at home, Planet Fitness is offering the Planet Fitness app with access to more than 500 exercises designed for people of all fitness levels.

Planet Fitness will also broadcast daily workouts on Facebook Live at 7 p.m. ET, which will feature Planet Fitness trainers and special guests. For those who can't participate live, each workout will be available to view on both the Planet Fitness Facebook page and YouTube channel after the broadcast ends.

Entergy Mississippi

Effective Sunday March 15, Entergy Mississippi has suspended service disconnections through May 14, subject to the Mississippi Public Service Commission’s review after 30 days. Entergy will be working directly with customers to make payment arrangements if they are unable to pay in full. Customers requiring such arrangements should call 1-800-368-3749 or visit myAccount.

For payments, visit https://entergy.com/payonline to make a payment at no charge, pay by phone at 800-584-1241 ($2.95 fee) or by mail to Entergy Mississippi, P.O. Box 8105, Baton Rouge, Louisiana 70891.