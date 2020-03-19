Governor Tate Reeves Expands Telehealth to Further Care In COVID-19 Response

JACKSON — Today, Governor Tate Reeves announced the expansion of the state's telehealth coverage to increase and further care for Mississippians and slow the spread of COVID-19.
Governor Reeves instructed the Mississippi Division of Medicaid (DOM) to expand and allow additional use of its telehealth services to limit unnecessary travel, clinic visits, and possible exposure through April 30, 2020.
"We're not taking any chances. We are taking every step necessary to slow the spread of COVID-19 and ensure public health throughout Mississippi. This is about protecting our doctors, our nurses, our healthcare workers, and all Mississippians. Increasing telehealth services across Mississippi limits the potential for exposure and helps combat the spread throughout our communities," said Governor Tate Reeves.
“An unprecedented virus requires unprecedented response. The aggressive steps announced today will help ensure Medicaid beneficiaries continue to have critical access to the care they need while supporting the broader effort to combat COVID-19,” said Medicaid Director Drew Snyder.
Details of DOM's Emergency Telehealth Policy enhanced services include:
A beneficiary may access telehealth services from his or her home.
A beneficiary may use his or her personal cellular device, computer, tablet, or other web camera-enabled device to seek and receive medical care with a qualified distant-site provider.
Any limitation on the use of audio-only telephonic consultations is waived.
These enhanced telehealth options will be available in fee-for-service Medicaid, Medicaid managed care, and the Children’s Health Insurance Program.
