Jackson Restaurants Offering Curbside Service

In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, a lot of restaurants and businesses in Jackson and throughout Mississippi have temporarily closed down. The following restaurants are still open and offering curbside takeout service to customers. If you want to add your business to this list, or if you are on the list and anything has changed, email Jackson Free Press web editor Dustin Cardon at [email protected].

Aladdin Mediterranean Grill (730 Lakeland Drive, 601-366-6033)

Curbside pickup is now available at Aladdin. You may call ahead with your order and then call when you arrive. Customers can also order from Aladdin through delivery options like Waitr, Grubhub and Door Dash.

Aplos Simple Mediterranean (4500 Interstate 55, Suite 174, 601-714-8989)

Aplos offers to-go parking, a separate to-go area for checkout, an online ordering system and now curbside service. You can also get your food delivered through Waitr, Door Dash, Toast and Slice. Use code “MAR2” for free delivery via Waitr App.

Bravo! Italian Restaurant & Bar (4500 Interstate 55 N., Suite 244, 601-982-8111)

Bravo! has closed its dining room and bar and is offering to-go service only. Customers can order online and pick up their order at the restaurant.

Brent's Drugs (655 Duling Ave., 601-366-3427)

Brent’s is temporarily closing by 5 p.m. Customers can order online at brentsdrugs.com or use the Waitr app for delivery. The restaurant announced on its Facebook page that it is implementing a curbside delivery system.

Corner Market (904 E. Fortification St., 601-366-5273)

The Fondren Corner Market on Fortification Street is offering delivery of food and groceries in its immediate area for purchases of at least $15. Customers can call or email [email protected] to order and pay by cash or check. This applies only to the Fondren location.

Cultivation Food Hall

Cultivation Food Hall has changed the hours of most of its restaurants to noon to 7 p.m. Honey and Atlas will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Poke Stop will be open 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Cultivation is also taking extra precautions, including having staff wear gloves and frequently wipe down all restaurants and restrooms. Additionally, Honey Hush, Atlas, Poke Stop and Gold Coast Bar are offering curbside service. Call 601-487-5196 for curbside pickup. For more information, visit cultivationfoodhall.com.

Cups Espresso Cafe (Multiple locations)

Cups will be doing only curbside pickup and closing the cafe. They will also being closing the cafe at 7 p.m. For information about individual locations, visit cupsespressocafe.com.

Elvie's (809 Manship St., 601-863-8828)

Elvie's is operating under condensed hours and capacity and remains open for lunch from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and dinner from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. In addition to these measures, Elvie's is finding creative ways to support their team, including gift cards sales, available for purchase in person or over the phone, and DIY mixers for two of their most popular cocktails, the Sunday Stroll and Pepper Jelly Julep for $10. They are also offering to go and delivery options.

Fratesi's (910 Lake Harbour Drive, Ridgeland, 601-956-2929)

Fratesi's is offering curbside pickup and takeout. Customers can order homemade lasagnas by the pan at least 24 hours in advance.

Green Ghost Tacos (2820 N. State St., 601-487-6082)

Green Ghost's Fondren location is offering curbside pickup. Customers can also order online with free delivery for orders of $30 or more, or order through Waitr.

La Brioche (2906 N. State St., 601-988-2299)

All of La Brioche’s products are available for curbside service, and most are available for delivery through Waitr.

Newk's

Newk’s is offering curbside pickup. Customers can use Newks.com or the Newk’s app and select curbside pickup, then drive to the restaurant, park in a designated spot and call to have the food delivered. If customers prefer no contact, Newks can put the food directly in the trunk.

Newks also has in-store pickup through pickup shelves at the restaurant. Customers can also order with DoorDash for 99-cent delivery, or through Newk’s delivery. At checkout, update the “Delivery Instructions” section with your request for a no-contact delivery.

The restaurant also has grab and go meals for the week at its Express Market, including a new deli sandwich kit for the whole family for $20.99, a la carte deli meats and cheeses, along with Newk’s favorites like chicken salad, fruit, pasta salad and more.

PJ's Coffee (3100 Old Canton Road, Suite 100, 601-566-1400)

PJ’s has drive-through coffee, pastries, sandwiches and more, and offers delivery for catering orders. The shop is offering a 10-percent discount for health-care providers with medical ID through March.

Sal & Mookie's New York Pizza & Ice Cream Joint (565 Taylor St., 601-368-1919)

Sal and Mookie’s is offering its full menu to-go and providing curbside service only. The restaurant is closed for dine-in. Customers can order online at salandmookies.com or through the Toast app and pick up their order at the restaurant. Sal and Mookie’s is also offering a free slice of cheese pizza for kids with the purchase of any entree.

Spectrum Sip (1002 N. Jefferson St., 601-573-6643)

Spectrum Sip is offering curbside pickup.

Hungry Goat (671 Grants Ferry Road, Suite A2, Brandon, 601-919-3499; 2939 Old Canton Road, 601-398-4286)

The Hungry Goat is offering delivery service on Wednesdays and Fridays for a limited time. Customers can order by phone, and curbside pickup is available at both locations. Only the Grants Ferry location can deliver, but delivery service is available for anyone in the Jackson metro area.

The Pig & Pint (3139 N. State St., 601-326-6070)

Customers can call in their order and pay with a card by phone and pick up their order curbside.

Broad Street Baking Company (4465 Interstate 55 N., Suite 101, 601-362-2900)

Broad Street is offering curbside service and takeout only. The bakery will also deliver any order of $100 or more.

Thai Time Thai and Sushi Restaurant (1405 Old Square Road, 601-982-9991)

Thai Time is offering curbside service as well as delivery through Uber Eats and Waitr.

Ole Tavern (416 George St., 601-960-2700)

Ole Tavern is offering curbside lunch service.

Kismet’s (315 Crossgates Blvd., Brandon, 601-825-8380

Kismet’s is offering curbside pickup and takeout.

Urban Foxes (826 North St., 769-572-5505)

Urban Foxes is offering curbside service and takeout.

Majestic Kitchen (1067 Highland Colony Pkwy., Ridgeland, 601-707-0093)

Majestic Kitchen is offering 20 percent off all menu items as well as curbside service.

Basil’s (2914 N. State St., 601-982-2100)

Basil’s in Fondren is offering curbside pickup.

Rooster’s (2906 N. State St., Suite 104, 601-982-2001)

Rooster’s is offering curbside pickup both in front of the building and in the back parking lot.

Gumbo Girl (900 E. County Line Road, Ridgeland, 601-790-0486)

Gumbo Girl is offering curbside service and takeout as well as delivery for family or office-sized lunch orders.

Babalu Tapas and Tacos (622 Duling Ave., 601-366-5757)

Babalu is offering curbside service.

Crazy Cat Eat Up (1491 Canton Mart Road, 601-957-1441)

Crazy Cat is offering curbside service and takeout.

Saltine Restaurant (622 Duling Ave., 601-982-2899)

Amerigo Italian Restaurant (155 Market St, Flowood, 601-992-1550; 6592 Old Canton Road, Ridgeland, 601-977-0563)

Sombra Mexican Kitchen (140 Township Ave., Suite 100, Ridgeland, 601-707-7950)

Anjou Restaurant (361 Township Ave., Ridgeland, 601-707-0587)

Char Restaurant (4500 Interstate 55 North Frontage Road, 601-956-9562)

Iron Horse Grill (320 W Pearl St., 601-398-0151)