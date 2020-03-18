Delta, North Mississippi Hit Hardest by 13 New Presumptive COVID-19 Cases

The Mississippi Department of Health announced 13 new presumptive cases of the novel coronavirus this morning with cases in several Delta counties up to Desoto County in north Mississippi. No new Hinds cases showed up today—it is still at six—but nearby Madison County joined the list. The new totals expand the number of total cases in the state from 21 to 34, with 513 individuals in the state tested so far.

“Presumptive” cases of COVID-19 are the result of positive tests for the disease at the State of Mississippi’s testing sites and labs. Secondary “confirmation” takes place at the national Centers for Disease Control.

The new cases come from a variety of locations across the state: the Mississippi Delta’s second wave of presumptive COVID-19 confirmations, and the first ones outside Leflore County there, have emerged in Bolivar and Coahoma County. Perry, Madison, and DeSoto counties also have their first reported cases of the virus.

