Jackson State Student Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Jackson State University just released this verbatim statement not long after we reported that there are two confirmed Hinds County cases of coronavirus as of today, March 15, and 10 total in the state.

A Jackson State University student has tested positive for COVID-19. The student is currently isolated at home.

"The health and safety of our students and campus community is our top priority," said Thomas K. Hudson, acting president. "We are working closely with officials from the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) for guidance to ensure the continued safety of our campus community."

MSDH has notified individuals who have been in contact with the student. These individuals have been advised of the proper protocol to monitor symptoms.

"Jackson State University's team responded quickly to assist in minimizing the impact of this disease," said Liz Sharlot, MSDH director of communications. "We commend them for their quick and thorough response. We will continue to work together for the safety of our community."

Last week, JSU implemented a coronavirus response team to assist with minimizing the spread of the disease. Other measures taken include an extended Spring Break, suspension of in-person classes, installed additional hand sanitizer stations, deep cleaned all campus buildings with special attention to residence halls, and restricted travel.

Facts regarding COVID-19 can be found on the Mississippi State Department of Health's website here. You can find the most recent university information, updates, guidance, and Frequently Asked Questions on the JSU website.

