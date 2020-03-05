UM Space Exhibit, USM Women's History Month and MSU Law Seminar

The University of Mississippi's Department of Archives and Special Collections will host "Space: Exploring the Final Frontier in the Archives" in the Faulkner Room of the J.D. Williams Library throughout 2020. The exhibit features 16 cases filled with items exploring the early history of astronomy at the university, music with space themes, documentation of alleged UFO sightings in Pascagoula, popular science fiction novels, memorabilia from the early days of NASA's space program and more.

One case covers the history of the university's two observatories and its collection of historic scientific equipment, including a sextant on loan from the University Museum. The display also includes a handwritten thesis, exams and eyewitness accounts from UM students and professors about comets and meteors.

Another case focuses on 1973 UFO sightings in south Mississippi, including a copy of the comic book "Mystery in Mississippi," which depicts the Pascagoula Abduction, a 1973 event during which two men claimed they were abducted and then returned by alien life forms. The case also has local newspapers, tabloids, books and other media coverage of the event.

Other items include 78-rpm records of "Stars Fell on Alabama," a folk phrase about an 1833 meteor shower, and the Frank Sinatra version of "Fly Me to the Moon," which NASA played during the Apollo 10 and 11 missions.

Also on display are letters and signed photographs of NASA astronauts John Glenn, the first American to orbit Earth, and Fred Haise, a Mississippian who flew to the moon on Apollo 13, as well as photographs, patches and flags that flew on space shuttle missions taken from the collections of U.S. Sens. Trent Lott, Thad Cochran and Roger Wicker.

Modern pieces include documents, photographs and promotional materials from NASA on its space shuttle program and the International Space Station.

The exhibit is open to the public from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. For more information, call 662-915-1595 or email [email protected].

Women's History Month Events at USM

The University of Southern Mississippi's Committee on Resources and Services for Women is sponsoring a series of programs at the university throughout March in celebration of Women's History Month.

Founded in 1984, the CSRW operates a women's center and library on the USM campus, organizes conferences and provides funding for research and services to faculty, staff and students.

The schedule of events includes talks by USM faculty members about topics such as violence against women, gender discrimination, the Women's Rights movement, the Mississippi Freedom Democratic Party, the Nineteenth Amendment and more. USM will also host a guest recital by Abbie Conant and a concert celebrating Women's History Month. All events will be free and open to the public.

For more information about the CSRW and a full list of Women's History Month 2020 events at USM, email [email protected] or find the event on Facebook.

MSU Hosting Intellectual Property and Sports Law Seminar

Mississippi State University's Office of Technology Management and the Mississippi Bar's Intellectual Property, Entertainment & Sports Law Section will host "Challenges and Hot Topics in IP and Sports Law," a seminar on sports law and the use of intellectual property for starting and growing a business, on Friday, March 27, at MSU's Center for Advanced Vehicular Systems.

Lawyers and entrepreneurs will discuss how to use intellectual property laws to protect products and grow companies. CAVS researchers will also demonstrate new sports and automotive technologies, and a sports panel will discuss legal challenges in college athletics.

During the conference, MSU Center for Entrepreneurship and Outreach Director Eric Hill will lead an interactive session for MSU student teams entering the 2020 MSU Startup Summit, which will take place from March 23-27. Participants will discuss ways to navigate potential legal issues with new companies.

The seminar represents six hours of continuing legal education credit for lawyers. Tickets for the seminar are $150 for members of the Mississippi Bar's Intellectual Property, Entertainment and Sports Law Section, and $175 for non-section members. For more information on the seminar, click here.

The event is free for MSU faculty and students, but those planning to attend must RSVP to MSU Office of Technology Management Director Jeremy Clay at [email protected] due to space limitations. For more information on the 2020 MSU Startup Summit, visit ecenter.msstate.edu/summit.