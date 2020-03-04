St. Patrick’s Day JXN Goodies Galore

When March makes its way to Jackson, we all see green as we think of all the St. Patrick's Day events that happen throughout the month. We all love the fun that comes with the holiday, but let's not forget that the capital city also houses a number of restaurants that offer specialty food and drink items. Let's review the list of goodies we in the metro are lucky enough to try.

Nandy's Candy (1220 E. Northside Drive, Suite 380, 601-362-9553)

This year, Nandy's Candy will have special St. Patrick's Day items such as white chocolate clovers, chocolate pots of gold filled with chocolate coins, chocolate clover suckers and green St. Paddy's Day snowballs. Nancy's is located in Maywood Mart around the corner from McDade's.

Sal and Mookie's New York Pizza & Ice Cream Joint (565 Taylor St., 601-368-1919; salandmookies.com)

For St. Paddy's Day, Sal & Mookie's will have $5 melon margaritas, available frozen or on the rocks, and $2.50 green beers.

Broad Street Baking Company (4465 Interstate 55 N., Suite 101, 601-362-2900, broadstbakery.com)

Broad Street will have specially themed green king cakes with almond cream filling, as well as St. Patrick's iced sugar cookies and green velvet cupcakes.

Sugar Magnolia Takery (5417 Highway 25, Flowood, 601-992-8110)

Sugar Magnolia will have St. Patrick's Day-themed iced sugar cookies and an Irish corned-beef blue-plate special. The bakery will also offer St. Patrick's Day king cakes, but to get one, customers must order them at least 24 hours in advance.

La Brioche Patisserie (2906 N. State St., 601-988-2299; 380 S. Lamar St., 601-965-9900; labriochems.com)

For St. Patrick's Day, La Brioche will have "Haileys," or petits gateaux with vanilla sponge cake, Baileys Irish cream mousse, coffee ganache, white chocolate pearls and a milk chocolate glaze. The shop will also have macarons stuffed with Baileys Irish cream.

1908 Provisions (734 Fairview St.)

1908 Provisions will host an Irisn Foodie Night on Saturday, March 14, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. The event will include a cash bar with snacks, Guiness beer and drink specials, Irish dancing lessons from the Celtic Heritage Society and a traditional Irish dinner.

The menu will include lamb and cabbage stew, fish and chips, Dublin coddle, mini shepherd's pies, garlic roasted cabbage wedges, Irish shortbread toffee bars, Irish barmbrack cake and more. Tickets are $29 per person and reservations are required. For more information, call 601-948-3429.

Primos Cafe (515 Lake Harbour Drive, Ridgeland, 601-898-3600; 2323 Lakeland Drive, Flowood, 601-936-3398)

For St. Patrick's Day, Primos will have themed iced cookies.

Campbell's Bakery (3013 N. State St., 601-362-4628, campbellsbakery.ms); Campbell's Craft Donuts (1121 N. Jefferson St., 601-292-7555)

For St. Patrick's Day, Campbell's Bakery will have shamrock-shaped petit fours, cupcakes and cookies. Campbell's Craft Donuts in Belhaven will serve special green donuts.

See and add more options online at jacksonfreepress.com/greenfood.