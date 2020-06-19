Mayor Announces Local TSA PreCheck Service for Travelers, Warns COVID-19 Still Serious Danger

Citizens of Jackson who previously had to travel 30 miles to Vicksburg for Transportation Security Administration PreCheck Services can now obtain the same with the city. Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba announced the service at a press briefing on June 17.

Those who enroll for TSA PreCheck avoid removing shoes and belts or submitting laptops, as they pass through security checks at selected United States Airports for local and international travels.

"This has been many years in the making," Lumumba said. "As we are living in a post-911 world where security is paramount, often when people travel, they are delayed by TSA security services."

He said the office of the city clerk made a lot of effort to realize the dream of having TSA PreCheck certification in the City.

"This is not just something that you sign up for and roll out the next day," the mayor said. "There are several things that they have to do to fulfil the regulations. I am very proud of the work that they are doing and happy to announce this for our residents."

The availability of the old chamber of commerce building at 201 S. President St. contributed to the realization of the dream, he said, as he encouraged the people to come forward and take advantage of the service.

"This (old chamber of commerce building) has been a blessing, and the timing works well with what we are trying to offer," he said. For TSA PreCheck, customers have to enjoy privacy, which involves partitioning, which the building gives room for, he added.

Lumumba said he held off registering for the TSA PreCheck service in another city.

"All of my friends that see me traveling on city business chastise me all the time because I don't have TSA PreCheck, and they say as frequently as I travel, there is no excuse. And I shared with them that I was waiting till the City of Jackson can offer it," he said.

Other services offered at the location include: Transportation Worker Identification Credential, TWIC, for truck drivers accessing secure areas of maritime facilities; Hazardous Materials Endorsement, HAZMAT, for commercial drivers moving hazardous materials; passport photograph; and Birth Certify, for customers who don't have their birth certificates.

The program offers both walk-ins and online appointment schedules at identogo.com. Costs are $85 for TSA PreCheck, $125.25 for TWIC new applicants, $86.50 for HAZMAT, all requiring government-issued photo identification.

City Clerk Angela Harris described TSA PreCheck as an expedited low-risk security certification program, which fully vets customers who go through a background check with fingerprints sent to the Transportation Security Agency.

"Once you are approved, you are assigned a customer number, and when you are ready to book an airline ticket, you will include that number" and expedite your movement at the airport, she said.

‘Not Out of the Woods’

Lumumba also had a warning about the coronavirus, emphasizing that the city is not yet out of the woods.

"I want people to maintain vigilance. I want people to be cautious, adhere to the guidelines that we have issued, the facial coverings that we are asking people to wear because people are still being infected. There are silent carriers," he said.

He reiterated that partnership with the Jackson-Hinds Comprehensive Health Center opens the door for free testing for the city employees, residents, and Hinds County Detention Center.

